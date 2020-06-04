Mexico City. Today Wednesday June 3, 2020 the dollar listed on $ 21.79 pesos, according to the investing.com platform. With this result, the weight is recovered for the third day in a row; according to Banco de México, the exchange rate in the spot interbank market ended today at $ 21.75 pesos per dollar. And the FIX ended at $ 21.60.

The good streak of the peso is because with the revival of activities in different areas, there is optimism in the markets for the start of an economic recovery worldwide. Read AMLO reiterates: if there is a regrowth they will change economic recovery

This optimism spread to the Mexican Stock Exchange. According to Reforma, on a day marked by generalized gains in the stock indices, the S & P / BMV IPC of the Mexican Stock Exchange closed with a profit of 2.22 percent.

The local benchmark exceeded 38 thousand integers and was at its highest point since last March 12, concluding at 38,290.77 units.

Regarding the exchange rate in the different banks of mexicoAccording to Dollar.info, the price of the dollar reaches its highest level for sale at $ 22.80 in Banbajio, while the lowest price for purchase is at $ 20.30 in Banregio

In the United States, the main indicators closed with generalized gains. The Dow Jones, Standard & Poor´s and Nasdaq advanced 2.05, 1.36 and 0.78 percent each, extending their strong rebound towards reaching the record highs recorded before the coronavirus pandemic.

In the economic field, ADP employment was published, that is, the employment created by the US private sector for May and which is usually an advance of the non-agricultural payroll. In that month, 2.76 million jobs were lost, a lower figure than expected by specialists who pointed to a contraction of more than 10 million.

Regarding euro, it is quoted at $ 24.45 pesos, for $ 27.37 pesos from the pound sterling overall average.

According to ., oil prices registered an increase on Wednesday after a volatile session marked by rumors of an agreement between producing countries for production for another month. In New York, the WTI barrel for July delivery jumped 1.3% to settle at $ 37.29, its highest level since early March.

The North Sea barrel of Brent for August delivery closed at $ 39.79, an increase of 0.6% over the previous close. During the session it topped $ 40 for the first time since March 6.

After a strong evolution in Asia, prices weakened after press reports that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies had reached an agreement to reduce production for another month. The most optimistic market watchers speak of a three-month deal.

With information from Reforma and .

