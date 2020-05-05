Mexico City. Today Tuesday May 5, 2020 the dollar listed on $ 23.92 pesos, according to the investing.com platform. During the day yesterday, the Mexican peso had a setback generated by tensions between the United States and China, whose hostilities generate fear of a possible trade war between the two powers.

On the positive side, some states of the American Union have begun to relax their measures of social distancing, as have some countries in Europe, however the reopening of the economies is carried out with fears of new outbreaks of Covid-19.

Exchange rate: Real-time dollar price:

On May 1, 2020, President Donald Trump said raising tariffs against China is “certainly an option” as he considers ways to retaliate for the spread of Covid-19 outside of Wuhan, where the disease emerged.

The day before starting the fifth month of this year, on April 30, at a press conference, Trump commented that the Government of China let the coronavirus escape, so in retaliation for the Covid-19 pandemic, he slipped the possibility of apply additional tariffs to imports from Beijing.

On Sunday, May 3, the United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, assured that there is significant evidence that the Covid-19 emerged from a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Base Bank analysts note that President Trump has mentioned in recent days that he will launch an investigation into a possible cover-up for China when the coronavirus pandemic began.

Read: How much could your pension grow if Afores commissions fell

Regarding the exchange rate in the different banks of mexicoThe price of the dollar reaches its highest level for sale at $ 25.50 in Banbahio, while the lowest for purchase is at $ 21.90 in Banco Azteca.

Read: New oil fields announced in Mexico

Regarding euro, it is quoted at $ 25.93 pesos, for $ 29.80 pesos from the pound sterling overall average.

With information from Reforma

.