Mexico City. Today Tuesday May 19, 2020 the dollar listed on $ 23.72 pesos, according to the investing.com platform. The peso closes the second weekly day with profit. According to Banco de México, the exchange rate in the spot interbank market ended at $ 23.52 pesos per dollar. And the FIX ended at $ 23.60.

The return to economic activities in different parts of the world, after a long period of closure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, benefited emerging currencies in Latin America. Furthermore, international oil prices are stable and at a profit for global producers, including Mexico.

Exchange rate for sale in the interbank market (spot) today Tuesday May 19:

09.00 hrs .: 23.5470 p / d

13.30 hrs .: 23.5230 p / dhttps: //t.co/y9Qp78Eilr – Banco de México (@Banxico)

May 19, 2020

Yesterday, after learning of a possible successful trial of the COVID-19 vaccine, the stock exchanges closed with profit. The company Moderna, would be testing a vaccine against COVID-19 in humans.

However, at the start of activities on Tuesday, the bags have decreased their optimism before new information about a limited efficacy of the vaccine.

Exchange rate: Real-time dollar price:

The dollar was weakened after learning that Germany and France proposed to implement an emergency fund to deal with the recession in Europe. According to ., the resources are for 500,000 million euros.

Dollar in banking institutions today May 19, 2020

Regarding the exchange rate in the different banks of mexico, The price of the dollar reaches its highest level for sale at $ 24.50 in Afirme, while the lowest for purchase is at $ 21.70 in Banregio.

Regarding euro, it is quoted at $ 25.90 pesos, for $ 29.05 pesos from the pound sterling overall average.

Oil prices in real time:

According to Reforma, the Mexican export mix rose 8.04 percent on Monday, almost two dollars a barrel, to settle at 26.73 dollars, its highest level since March 11.

On the other hand, production cuts have also helped alleviate the oversupply in the market since the beginning of the year, an event that has been reflected in lower inventories in the United States.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 8.12 percent from last Friday, at $ 31.82. For its part, the Brent of the North European sea rose 7.88 percent to 35.06 dollars per barrel.

