Mexico City. Today Tuesday May 12, 2020 the dollar listed on $ 23.88 pesos, according to the investing.com platform. During the trading on Monday, the Mexican peso depreciated 0.6 percent, motivated by discouragement in the markets, generated by the growth of Covid-19 cases in countries where restrictions on social distancing have been reduced.

These cases of new contagions are discouraging the possibility that large world economies, such as China, the United States, and European countries, may soon return to normal before Covid-19, since there is a greater risk of regrowth as the activities restart economic.

Exchange rate: Real-time dollar price:

Over the weekend, 35 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in South Korea, a significant jump.

These cases were traced to bars and clubs in the city of Seoul, a sector considered non-essential and which had been closed in previous months.

Regarding the exchange rate in the different banks of mexicoThe price of the dollar reaches its highest level for sale at $ 25.00 in Banbajio, while the lowest for purchase is at $ 21.80, also in Banregio.

Regarding euro, it is quoted at $ 25.88 pesos, for $ 29.51 pesos from the pound sterling overall average.

Yesterday, although the perception of risk in other financial markets was reduced, with a recovery in the capital market, the dollar remained strong, according to Banco Base.

This was because two officers from the Federal Reserve they opposed the idea of ​​negative interest rates in the United States.

The specialists recalled that the expectation of negative interest rates in the US tends to weaken the dollar.

On the other hand, according to a Bloomberg report, there was good news about a lesser spread of Covid-19 in Europe, as Spain had the lowest number of deaths in almost two months and Germany had the fewest new cases in almost one week.

However, the White House It fights an internal coronavirus outbreak after Katie Miller, a spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence, tested positive for the disease, Bloomberg said.

Oil prices in real time:

The Mexican import mix closed yesterday, Monday, May 11, at a price of $ 21.05 per barrel, a loss of 84 cents compared to $ 21.89 last Friday.

The fall in domestic crude occurs in line with its international peers, as the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) of the United States fell 2.43 percent, to $ 24.14 a barrel; while Brent in the North Sea of ​​Europe fell 4.04 percent to $ 29.67.

With information from Reforma

.