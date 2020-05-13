Mexico City. Today Tuesday May 12, 2020 the dollar listed on $ 24.34 pesos, according to the investing.com platform. Regarding yesterday’s price, at this moment the peso loses 41 cents against the dollar, and accumulates two days with a negative closing. According to Banco de México, the exchange rate in the spot interbank market ended at $ 24.18 per dollar. And the FIX ended at $ 24.04. Read which states in the country would NOT return classes on June 1

News of a possible second wave of coronavirus infections continues to hit emerging currencies like the peso. Germany, South Korea and China are reportedly presenting a new outbreak.

Exchange rate for sale in the interbank market (spot) today Tuesday May 12:

09.00 hrs .: 24.0460 p / d

13.30 hrs .: 24.1800 p / dhttps: //t.co/y9Qp78Eilr – Banco de México (@Banxico)

May 12, 2020

In addition, conflicts have transpired within Washington, as epidemiologists and White House advisers warned about the risks of ending confinement to restart economic activities, which could increase the number of deaths and infections.

Given the global uncertainty for those countries that are looking for the economic reopening or that were already implementing it, concern was generated among investors and Latin American currencies were weakened in currency market operations.

Regarding the exchange rate in the different banks of mexicoAs published by dollar.info on various financial institutions, the price of the dollar reaches its highest level for sale at $ 25.20 in Afirme, while the lowest price for purchase is at $ 21.80 in Banregio.

Exchange rate: real-time dollar price

Regarding euro, it is quoted at $ 26.41 pesos, for $ 29.84 pesos from the pound sterling overall average.

The Mexican stock market loses this Tuesday

According to EFE, the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) closed this Tuesday with a loss of 0.45% in its main indicator affected by the drop in job creation in April in Mexico, analysts said.

As of April 6, the latest official data, 346,878 formal jobs in Mexico had been destroyed by the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

On Tuesday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador revealed that 500,000 formal jobs have already been lost due to the pandemic, although the wave of layoffs “has already stopped.”

With information from EFE

