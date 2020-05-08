Mexico City. Today Thursday May 7, 2020 the dollar listed on $ 24.04 pesos, according to the investing.com platform. Regarding yesterday’s price, at this moment the peso achieves an advance of 35 cents against the dollar, after closing the day with a recovery. According to Banco de México, the exchange rate in the spot interbank market ended at $ 24.02 per dollar. And the FIX ended at $ 24.05.

During this day, the peso had a greater boost given positive figures on exports from China, which performed well in April; In addition, possible trade negotiations between the Asian country and the United States generated a positive impact among investors, who bet a little more on risky assets.

Exchange rate for sale in the interbank market (spot) today, Thursday, May 7:

09.00 hrs .: 24.1100 p / d

May 7, 2020

During the next few days, the focus will be on the development of the negotiations between the US and China, which have gone through moments of great tension in recent weeks. A few days ago, the US warned that it would impose trade sanctions on China for its alleged responsibility for the emergence and massive spread of COVID-19. Trump and other Washington officials said there was evidence that the virus was created in a Chinese laboratory, and that the Beijing government did not inform the world before the pandemic spread.

Regarding the exchange rate in the different banks of mexicoAs published by dollar.info on various financial institutions, the price of the dollar reaches its highest level for sale at $ 25.00 in Banbajío and Afirme, while the lowest price for purchase is at $ 22.00 in Banco Azteca.

Regarding euro, it is quoted at $ 26.05 pesos, for $ 29.73 pesos from the pound sterling overall average.

