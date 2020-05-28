Mexico City. Today Thursday May 28, 2020 the dollar listed on $ 22.30 pesos, according to the investing.com platform. Although it remains at a good level compared to previous weeks, yesterday the Mexican peso stopped its winning streak, due to tensions between China and the United States.

Another element that stopped the advance of the national currency was the report of the Bank of Mexico, which made unfavorable forecasts for the Gross Domestic Product of the Country this year, which will register a fall due to the penalization of the economy by the Covid-19.

Exchange rate: Real-time dollar price:

Yesterday, Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that President Donald Trump is trying to increase pressure on China about the crackdown in Hong Kong, by ensuring that his Administration will act “with great force.”

For its part, Beijing said it would retaliate if it interferes in its internal affairs.

Regarding the exchange rate in the different banks of mexico, The price of the dollar reaches its highest level for sale at $ 23.50 in Banbajio, while the lowest at purchase is at $ 20.90 in Banregio

Regarding euro, it is quoted at $ 24.55 pesos, for $ 27.32 pesos from the pound sterling overall average.

Oil prices in real time:

Although crude prices fell yesterday, their weekly balance was favorable, something that supported the peso. During the last days, oil prices have increased. Continued production cuts and signs of reopening of the economies have favored stability and recovery in the value of crude oil.

