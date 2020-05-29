Mexico City. Today Thursday May 28, 2020 the dollar listed on $ 22.23 pesos, according to the investing.com platform. The peso closed this day recovering ground, after yesterday it fell for the first time in more than a week. According to Banco de México, the exchange rate in the spot interbank market ended today at $ 22.16 pesos per dollar. And the FIX ended at $ 22.20. Read AMLO: Holiday bridges will be reactivated by jobs

Although the peso lost ground yesterday, as a result of Banxico’s forecast of a contraction of up to 8.8% of GDP in Mexico, the markets remain with measured optimism before the reopening of economic activities in different countries of the world.

Exchange rate for sale in the interbank market (spot) today Thursday, May 28:

09.00 hrs .: 22.2800 p / d

13.30 hrs .: 22.1690 p / dhttps: //t.co/y9Qp78Eilr – Banco de México (@Banxico)

May 28, 2020

This context generated benefits for emerging currencies such as the Mexican, Argentine, Chilean and Colombian pesos, as well as the Brazilian real, which ended the day with greater appreciation.

However, in the following days the eyes of the financial markets will be focused on the evolution of trade tensions between the US and China.

Exchange rate: Real-time dollar price:

Dollar in banking institutions today May 28, 2020

Regarding the exchange rate in the different banks of mexicoThe price of the dollar reaches its highest level for sale at $ 23.50 in Banbajío, while the lowest price for purchase is at $ 20.90 in Banregio.

Regarding euro, it is quoted at $ 24.63 pesos, for $ 27.40 pesos from the pound sterling overall average.

Oil prices in real time:

According to Reforma, during April, Pemex exported 15 percent more oil than a year ago, however, it did so when the price of crude oil plummeted 77 percent. Last month, the Mexican oil company sold 1,179 million barrels per day abroad, about 156 thousand barrels more than in April 2019.

However, due to the global oversupply of crude oil, the price of Mexican oil fell, on average, from 61.88 to $ 14.19 per barrel, in the same period. This is due to the drop in world demand for fuels given the mobility restrictions caused by the coronavirus, as well as the increase in supply by Russia and Saudi Arabia.

On the other hand, during this day it emerged that OPEC and OPEC + would be in negotiations to extend oil production cuts, with some initiative to decrease production during the rest of 2020.

