Mexico City. Today Thursday May 21, 2020 the dollar listed on $ 23.20 pesos, according to the investing.com platform. During the day yesterday, the Mexican peso maintained its good streak against the dollar, which has shown a general weakening in light of the increasing stability in the markets and the increase in oil prices.

Such behavior of the dollar – analysts say – is due to the fact that there is a greater appetite for risky assets, after the main international stock markets spun several days in the positive.

Price of the dollar today Thursday May 21, 2020, current exchange rate. | Photo: My Pocket

Read: It costs 6 times more energy than CFE, says Canacintra

From Monday to Wednesday closing, the peso had already recovered 90 cents against the dollar. This appreciation is also due to the signs of reopening of important global economies, mainly countries in Europe and the United States.

Exchange rate: Real-time dollar price:

Members of the US central bank agreed that they would use the tools of the Fed’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and act appropriately to support the economy.

Officials repeated their promise to do what it takes to shore up the economy, warning that the Covid-19 Not only will it slow activity in the short term, but it poses “considerable risks” in the medium term.

Read: They ask me for a deposit to give me a loan, is it reliable?

Read: How will Covid-19 affect housing prices in Mexico?

For Banco Base analysts, the appreciation of the peso was mainly due to a greater appetite for risk globally.

The market continues to have a positive outlook on the economic recovery after the pandemic, as some European countries and United States state governments continue to announce additional sectors that may resume activities in the following days and during June.

Price of the dollar today Thursday May 21, 2020 in banks in the country. | Source:

dolar.info

Regarding the exchange rate in the different banks of mexicoThe price of the dollar reaches its highest level for sale at $ 24.50 in Banbajio, while the lowest price for purchase is at $ 21.50 in Banregio.

Regarding euro, it is quoted at $ 25.54 pesos, for $ 28.40 pesos from the pound sterling overall average. Read: WHO: Spraying disinfectants does not kill the coronavirus, affects health

Oil prices in real time:

During the last days, oil prices have increased. Continued production cuts and signs of reopening of the economies have favored stability and recovery in the value of crude oil.

.