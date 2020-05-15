Mexico City. Today Thursday May 14, 2020 the dollar listed on $ 23.85 pesos, according to data from the investing.com platform. Compared to yesterday’s price, the peso is currently gaining 37 cents against the dollar, and has its first positive close for the week. According to Banco de México, the exchange rate in the spot interbank market ended at $ 24.06 per dollar. And the FIX ended at $ 24.27. Read Trump does not rule out ‘breaking all relationship’ with China

Although the peso started the day trading at a disadvantage against the dollar, the announcement of the reduction of the Banxico rate by 50 points, to locate it at 5.50%. This factor appreciated the Mexican currency to close positive for the first time this week, as there was concern that the central bank cut would be higher. Read Banxico reduces 50 points interest rate and remains at 5.50%

Exchange rate for sale in the interbank market (spot) today Thursday May 14:

09.00 hrs .: 24.3500 p / d

13.30 hrs .: 24.0680 p / dhttps: //t.co/y9Qp78Eilr – Banco de México (@Banxico)

May 14, 2020

According to information from Reforma, on this day President Donald Trump indicated that he does not rule out breaking all relations with China. The US president affirmed that the Asian country did not face the coronavirus epidemic in time and that it was “very upset”. Even in this trade war that has represented a constant source of tension between the two governments, Trump is taking action against Huawei, one of the most important companies in the area of ​​technology.

Regarding the exchange rate in the different banks of mexicoAs published by dollar.info on various financial institutions, the price of the dollar reaches its highest level for sale at $ 25.30 in Banbajío, while the lowest for purchase is at $ 22.30 in Scotiabank.

Exchange rate: real-time dollar price

Regarding euro, it is quoted at $ 25.78 pesos, for $ 29.19 pesos from the pound sterling overall average.

The Mexican stock market loses for the third day, New York with gain

According to Reform, the S & P / BMV IPC index of the Mexican Stock Exchange spun this Thursday its third consecutive fall in the week, closing with a loss of 0.83 percent and standing at 36 thousand 94.14 units.

Investors in the national stock market increased their risk aversion despite the fact that the US indexes closed with gains due to fears about the economic recovery and measures to reopen activities.

For its part, in New York, the main indices closed with generalized gains after three days of consecutive losses. The Dow Jones, the Standard & Poor’s and the Nasdaq rose 1.62, 1.15 and 1.91 percent, driven by the actions of the banking and energy sector, despite the publication of the employment data.

The Department of Labor published the applications for unemployment aid for the week ended on May 9, whose reading reached 2.9 million compared to 3.2 million a week ago, bringing the total to 36.5 million in the period that lasted the coronavirus pandemic and confinement measures.

In Europe, the main indices closed with widespread losses. London’s FTSE 100 fell 2.75 percent, while Germany’s DAX and CAC 40 of France closed with losses of 1.95 and 1.65 percent each.

