Mexico City. Today Sunday May 3, 2020 the dollar listed on $ 24.59 pesos, according to the investing.com platform. The dollar closed this Friday at 24.57 pesos in the Foreign Exchange Market (Forex), With an increase in favor of the US currency due to the threat of probable tariffs that the United States would impose on China.

Despite this result during the last closing of the week, the peso had a global gain against the dollar by 39.95 cents. Friday’s fall was due to statements by the president Donald trump in which he held China accountable for ‘letting go’ of the Covid-19, claiming that he had seen evidence indicating this situation, so he would take action by imposing tariffs on Chinese imports.

“They could have stopped him, they (China) are a very brilliant nation, scientifically and in other ways. He ran away, let’s say that, and they could have kept him, they could have stopped him, but they didn’t,” said Donald Trump.

These threats regarding tariffs caused concerns in the participants in the capital markets on Wall Street (the squares of Mexico and Europe had no activity), playing against the riskier assets such as the peso.

Regarding the exchange rate in the different banks of mexicoThe price of the dollar reaches its highest level for sale at $ 25.10 in Afirme, while the lowest for purchase is at $ 22.00 in Banco Azteca.

Regarding euro, it is quoted at $ 27.30 pesos, for $ 30.76 pesos from the pound sterling overall average.

For Banco Base analysts, among the main determinants of the exchange rate movements in the month are the publications of the first indicators that showed the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic globally.

In the United States, unemployment figures increased significantly, while industrial activities and consumption fell sharply.

