Mexico City. Today Sunday June 7, 2020 the dollar listed on $ 21.58 pesos, according to the investing.com platform. The peso “rests” at this level over the weekend, after data on the recovery of US employment was released on Friday.

After the paralysis of the United States economy by the Covid-19, the activities have been restarting in that country gradually and the Office of Labor Statistics of that country reported on the rebound in employment in May.

Exchange rate: Real-time dollar price:

This information generated very good expectations among investors, as it marks what could be a much faster economic recovery trend than expected.

Gabriela Siller, director of Economic Analysis at Banco Base, pointed out that the appreciation of the Peso is related to the recovery of the markets worldwide.

Grupo Financiero Ve por Más reported that the drop in the dollar was also driven by a preliminary agreement between oil producers to boost its price.

Regarding the exchange rate in the different banks in Mexico, the price of the dollar reaches its highest level for sale at $ 22.80 in Banbajio and Afirme, while the lowest price for purchase is at $ 20.30 in Banregio.

Regarding euro, it is quoted at $ 24.37 pesos, for $ 27.33 pesos from the pound sterling overall average.

Price of the dollar today Sunday June 7, 2020 in banks in Mexico | Source:

dolar.info

Oil prices in real time:

Oil prices have been on the rise in recent months, following agreements by OPEC + producing countries to lower their production levels, although they could increase in the future as demand increases.

In fact, on Friday, crude oil rose: the WTI 5.7 percent, to $ 39.55 per barrel; Brent, 5.2 percent, at $ 42.07, and the Mexican mix 6.6 percent, at $ 34.77.