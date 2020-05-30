Mexico City. Today Saturday May 30, 2020 the dollar listed on $ 22.17 pesos, according to the investing.com platform. The Mexican peso closed the week with its biggest gain in 25 years, but it is still far from its best level of months ago, when it was in the range of 18 units per dollar.

Such recovery of the peso occurred thanks to the optimism in the international markets, generated by the signs of reopening of several economies of developed countries, which had been totally paralyzed as a measure to contain the contagions of the Covid-19.

Exchange rate: Real-time dollar price:

After its increases in February, March and April, in May 2020, at retail, the dollar traded with a drop in its price of 1.91 pesos, which translated into the highest monthly capital gain for the peso in at least 18 years and four months.

For this reason, at retail, the weight recovered in May 35 percent of what was lost in the previous three months. In the case of the wholesale market, in May, the exchange rate decreased to 22.2240 from 24.0610 units in April, that is, it fell 1.84 pesos, so the peso recovered just over a third of what was transferred in the previous three months.

Read: Slim’s 3-week workweek proposal would help Covid

Read: Why was my credit limit lowered on the card?

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks this May 30. | Source:

dolar.info

Regarding the exchange rate in the different banks of mexico, The price of the dollar reaches its highest level for sale at $ 23.50 in Banbajio, while the lowest at purchase is at $ 20.90 in Banregio

Regarding euro, it is quoted at $ 24.62 pesos, for $ 27.36 pesos from the pound sterling overall average.

Gabriela Siller, Director of Economic-Financial Analysis at Banco Base, said that among the factors behind the recovery of the peso was the expectation that the global economy will recover rapidly, as several countries began the process of economic reopening.

Oil prices in real time:

Although crude prices fell yesterday, their weekly balance was favorable, something that supported the peso. During the last days, oil prices have increased. Continued production cuts and signs of reopening of the economies have favored stability and recovery in the value of crude oil.

.