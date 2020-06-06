Mexico City. Today Saturday June 6, 2020 the dollar listed on $ 21.58 pesos, according to the investing.com platform. During the day yesterday, the Mexican peso had gains driven by employment data in the United States, where a surprise drop in the number of unemployed people was noted.

This has raised expectations among investors of a much faster economic rebound following the gridlock. Covid-19. Thanks to this, the Mexican Stock Exchange also recorded significant gains.

Exchange rate: Real-time dollar price:

Gabriela Siller, director of Economic Analysis at Banco Base, pointed out that the appreciation of the Peso is related to the recovery of the markets globally, and not to a decrease in the perception of risk in Mexico, where the economic recovery is likely to be slow, due to the lack of an expansive fiscal policy.

Grupo Financiero Ve por Más reported that the drop in the dollar was also driven by a preliminary agreement between oil producers to boost its price.

Regarding the exchange rate in the different banks in Mexico, the price of the dollar reaches its highest level for sale at $ 22.80 in Banbajio and Afirme, while the lowest price for purchase is at $ 20.30 in Banregio.

Regarding euro, it is quoted at $ 24.37 pesos, for $ 27.33 pesos from the pound sterling overall average.

Price of the dollar today Saturday June 6, 2020 in banks in Mexico | Source:

dolar.info

Oil prices in real time:

Oil prices have been on the rise in recent months, following agreements by OPEC + producing countries to lower their production levels, although they could increase in the future as demand increases.

In fact, on Friday, crude oil rose: the WTI 5.7 percent, to $ 39.55 per barrel; Brent, 5.2 percent, at $ 42.07, and the Mexican mix 6.6 percent, at $ 34.77.