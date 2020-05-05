Mexico City. Today Monday May 4, 2020 the dollar listed on $ 24.07 pesos, according to the investing.com platform. Compared to yesterday’s price, the peso is currently 52 cents in advance; although according to Banxico, compared to the close of the previous week, the Mexican currency would have lost 45 cents. At the end of this day, Banco de México data indicates that the FIX dollar ended this day at $ 24.38.

The international tensions generated after the declarations of Donald Trump, President of the United States, against China and its possible economic repercussions, generated the setback of the Mexican currency in the currency market.

The FIX exchange rate opens the week and the month at 24.3812 pesos per dollar, 45 cents more than last Thursday (23.9283 p / d). https://t.co/LaOklzuAeE – Banco de México (@Banxico)

May 4, 2020

Donald Trump would have threatened to impose tariffs on China, as a form of sanction against the responsibility of the Asian country in the appearance and contagion of COVID-19. According to the president, the virus was created in a Chinese laboratory.

This hit the world’s stock exchanges despite the fact that in previous days investors were optimistic about the decrease in contagions, the deaths from coronavirus and the possible reopening of economic activities in the US and some areas of Europe.

Regarding the exchange rate in the different banks of mexico, as published by dollar.info on various financial institutions, the price of the dollar reaches its highest level for sale at $ 25.50 in BanBajío, while the lowest for purchase is at $ 22.00 in Banco Azteca.

Exchange rate: real-time dollar price

Regarding euro, it is quoted at $ 26.27 pesos, for $ 29.97 pesos from the pound sterling overall average.

.