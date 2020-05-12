Mexico City. Today Monday May 11, 2020 the dollar listed on $ 23.93 pesos, according to the investing.com platform. Compared to yesterday’s price, at this moment the peso loses 28 cents against the dollar and closes the first day of the week to the downside. According to Banco de México, the exchange rate in the spot interbank market ended at $ 23.92 per dollar. And the FIX ended at $ 23.86. Read SSA foresees economic revival in 300 municipalities

Despite the moderate optimism of last week, in which the peso had a global recovery of 70 cents as a result of the start of trade negotiations between China and the United States, this week the Mexican currency started with stumbles: information about a new coronavirus outbreak in China and South Korea caused investors to seek lower-risk assets, such as the dollar.

Exchange rate for sale in the interbank market (spot) today, Monday, May 11:

09.00 hrs .: 23.9100 p / d

13.30 hrs .: 23.9270 p / dhttps: //t.co/y9Qp78Eilr – Banco de México (@Banxico)

May 11, 2020

Other Latin American currencies that had a marked loss on this day were the Chilean and Argentine pesos.

Data on the new outbreaks also hit international oil prices, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) cut its cost to $ 24.14 per barrel; Brent sold at $ 29.60 a barrel. In the event of new outbreaks, it is feared that activities will be paralyzed or that they will be closed again, as would be the case in China if the situation becomes complicated.

Regarding the exchange rate in the different banks of mexico, as published by dollar.info on various financial institutions, the price of the dollar reaches its highest level for sale at $ 25.00 in Banbajío, while the lowest for purchase is at $ 21.80 in Banregio.

Exchange rate: real-time dollar price

Regarding euro, it is quoted at $ 25.86 pesos, for $ 29.53 pesos from the pound sterling overall average.

