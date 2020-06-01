Mexico City. Today Monday June 1, 2020 the dollar listed on $ 22.02 pesos, according to the investing.com platform. The Mexican peso follows a recovery trajectory, after having lost a lot of value, in the face of historical falls derived from the crisis of the Covid-19, which has wreaked havoc on the Mexican economy.

Before Mexico began to resent the effects of the pandemic, the Mexican peso was in the range of 18.50 pesos per dollar, being one of the currencies of emerging countries with the highest recovery globally.

Exchange rate: Real-time dollar price:

The director of economic and financial analysis of Banco Base, Gabriela Siller, explained to Efe the factors of this monthly appreciation, the third largest in history and the best since 1995, motivated above all by greater global hope.

“There is greater optimism at the global level for the economic reopening of some economies, particularly the United States,” Siller said.

The specialist also pointed to the possible reduction to negative interest rates of the US Federal Reserve, while Banco de México is not expected to cut the price of money “in an accelerated manner.”

“The differential with the United States would then widen,” Siller summarized, something that has also benefited the Latin American currency.

Read: Fonacot reopens its offices this June 1

The most probable scenarios for the peso in the immediate future are “to oscillate in a channel of 22.2 to 22.85 units per dollar”, far from the historical maximum of 25.14 that marked in late March.

Price of the dollar today Monday June 1, 2020, exchange rate. | Source:

dolar.info

Regarding the exchange rate in different banks in Mexico, the price of the dollar reaches its highest level for sale at $ 23.50 in Banbajio, while the lowest price for purchase is at $ 20.90 in Banregio

Regarding euro, it is quoted at $ 24.51 pesos, for $ 27.28 pesos from the pound sterling overall average.

Oil prices in real time:

Although oil prices fell on Friday, their weekly balance was favorable, something that gave stability and support to the peso. During the last days, oil prices have increased.

With information from .

.