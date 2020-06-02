Mexico City. Today Monday June 1, 2020 the dollar listed on $ 22.04 pesos, according to the investing.com platform. The peso starts week and month with a good performance on the day, recovering 14.7 cents. According to Banco de México, the exchange rate in the spot interbank market ended today at $ 22.07 pesos per dollar. And the FIX ended at $ 22.01.

During the last two weeks of May, the peso managed to partially recover from losses that reflected the crisis in the global economy due to the coronavirus. The economic reopening of different countries keeps the markets optimistic, a situation that benefited the local currency and others in the region. Read Taking money out of your Afore, for unemployment: why should you say NO?

Exchange rate:

After the increase in the value of the retail dollar that occurred in February, March and April, in May 2020, the US currency traded with a decrease of 1.91 pesos in its price. This represents an increase in the monthly capital gain of the peso, at least in 18 years and four months.

Due to the above, the weight recovered in May, at retail, 35 percent of what had decreased in the previous three months. On the other hand, in May in the wholesale market, the exchange rate dropped to 22.2240 from 24.0610 units in April. This means a decrease of 1.84 pesos. In other words, in May the peso recovered a third of the ground lost in the previous three months.

Regarding the exchange rate in the different banks of mexicoAccording to Dollar.info, the price of the dollar reaches its highest level for sale at $ 23.50 in Banbajio, while the lowest price for purchase is at $ 20.50 in Banregio

Regarding euro, it is quoted at $ 23.54 pesos, for $ 27.54 pesos from the pound sterling overall average.

Oil prices in real time:

Although oil prices fell on Friday, their weekly balance was favorable, something that gave stability and support to the peso. During the last days, oil prices have increased.

Continued production cuts and signs of reopening of the economies have favored stability and recovery in the value of crude oil.

