Mexico City. Today Friday May 29, 2020 the dollar listed on $ 22.08 pesos, according to the investing.com platform. During the trading session on Thursday, the Mexican peso recovered, motivated by the good spirits generated in investors by a trend towards the recovery of the global economy after being confined by the Covid-19.

This is due to the return to activities in various world economies. However, the good spirits are not entirely complete, as the markets do not stop analyzing the deterioration of relations between the United States and China. These tensions generated a weakening of the dollar, another reason for the Mexican peso to register an advance against the North American currency.

The dispute between Washington and Beijing has escalated in tone over the management of the Covid-19 pandemic and China’s approval yesterday of Hong Kong’s new security law.

This generated a weakening of the dollar, as it was the only currency against which the Mexican peso advanced, since the national currency lost ground – albeit little – against the euro and the pound sterling.

Regarding the exchange rate in the different banks of mexico, The price of the dollar reaches its highest level for sale at $ 23.50 in Banbajio, while the lowest at purchase is at $ 20.90 in Banregio

Regarding euro, it is quoted at $ 24.67 pesos, for $ 27.38 pesos from the pound sterling overall average.

Although crude prices fell yesterday, their weekly balance was favorable, something that supported the peso. During the last days, oil prices have increased. Continued production cuts and signs of reopening of the economies have favored stability and recovery in the value of crude oil.

