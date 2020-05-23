Mexico City. Today Friday May 22, 2020 the dollar listed on $ 22.73 pesos, according to the investing.com platform. The peso closed positively 5 sessions in a row, in a week of recovery for the Mexican currency, with the dollar below 23 pesos per unit. According to Banco de México, the exchange rate in the spot interbank market ended at $ 22.79 pesos per dollar. And the FIX ended at $ 22.96. Lea Wall Street falls this Friday after turbulent week

Although the peso started the day losing ground against the dollar, it managed to recover at the close. The markets responded well to the inflation data provided by INEGI. According to Reforma, in the first fortnight of May, the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) increased 0.30 percent compared to the previous fortnight and annual inflation was 2.83 percent.

On the other hand, AP reported that stock prices were down Friday at noon on the New York Stock Exchange, extending the negative trend from the previous day and crowning a turbulent week just before a US holiday.

On Monday, US financial markets will be closed for Memorial Day in the Wars.

The declines on Wall Street followed the negative trend in the Asian markets. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 5.6% on measures by China to limit political opposition in the former British colony.

Over the next week, tensions between the US and China will need to be followed up.

Exchange rate: Real-time dollar price:

Dollar in banking institutions today May 22, 2020

Regarding the exchange rate in the different banks of mexico, The price of the dollar reaches its highest level for sale at $ 24.00 in Banbajío, while the lowest at purchase is at $ 21.50 in Banco Azteca

Regarding euro, it is quoted at $ 24.78 pesos, for $ 27.65 pesos from the pound sterling overall average.

Oil prices in real time:

The S&P 500 index was down 0.3% at noon, but still seemed to be on the rise for the week. The energy companies were the ones that fell the most as oil prices fell after six consecutive days on the rise.

With information from Reforma and AP

