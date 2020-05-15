Mexico City. Today Friday May 15, 2020 the dollar listed on $ 23.96 pesos, according to the investing.com platform. On Thursday, the Mexican peso recovered 2.1 percent. This after the announcement of the Bank of Mexico to apply a cut of 50 basis points to the reference interest rate.

Unanimously, at the monetary policy meeting of Banxico it was decided to locate the rate at 5.5 percent. This is the eighth cut to the thread applied by Banco de México, which seeks with these measures to soften a little the impact on the contraction of the Mexican economy.

The members of the Board of Governors of Banco de México warned that to face the affectation of the economy, the necessary measures will be taken in terms of monetary policy, although they affirmed that reducing the interest rate is just one of several actions necessary to overcome the fall. of the national economy.

Among them, they mentioned the application of fiscal measures. The contraction of the Mexican economy is expected to be deep this second quarter, which will also close with a sharp drop in employment.

Regarding the exchange rate in the different banks of mexicoThe price of the dollar reaches its highest level for sale at $ 25.30 in Banbajio, while the lowest price for purchase is at $ 22.00 in Banregio.

Regarding euro, it is quoted at $ 25.85 pesos, for $ 29.21 pesos from the pound sterling overall average.

During the last days, oil prices have increased. This has also had an impact on the final price of fuel for the final consumer.

