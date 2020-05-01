Mexico City. Today Friday May 1, 2020 the dollar listed on $ 24.43 pesos, according to the investing.com platform. Today the markets close in Mexico, as a commemoration of Labor Day

Banks also remain closed. Today is also a mandatory day of rest in Mexico, although if you worked you should be paid in this special way, according to the Federal Labor Law (LFT).

Yesterday it was announced that the Mexican economy also registered a 1.6 percent drop in gross domestic product in the first quarter of the year. The above at the local level.

Meanwhile, in the United States, applications for unemployment support stood at 3,839,000 as of April 25, to accumulate 30.3 million in six weeks.

Exchange rate:

The fall in the peso has had harsh effects for the country’s economy, especially for Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), which yesterday reported a loss of 562 thousand 531 million pesos from January to March, alluding to the fact that said financial disaster was due to the loss in value of the peso against the dollar.

On April 29, the day the Federal Reserve left the benchmark rate unchanged between 0.25 and 0.00 percent, it was revealed that US GDP sank 4.8 percent quarterly annualized from January to March of 2020, its biggest decline since 2008.

Regarding the exchange rate in the different banks of mexicoThe price of the dollar reaches its highest level for sale at $ 25.10 in Afirme, while the lowest for purchase is at $ 22.00 in Banco Azteca.

Regarding euro, it is quoted at $ 26.86 pesos, for $ 30.64 pesos from the pound sterling overall average.

For Banco Base analysts, among the main determinants of the exchange rate movements in the month are the publications of the first indicators that showed the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic globally.

There was a significant jump in unemployment in the US, drops in consumption in the most affected economies and contractions in the service sector and industrial activity.

