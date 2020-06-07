Mexico City. Today Friday June 5, 2020 the dollar listed on $ 21.73 pesos, according to the investing.com platform. This represents a gain of 15 cents for the national currency compared to the opening yesterday, Thursday, when the day began at 21.88 units per dollar.

This also represents a recovery of the Mexican peso, which lost 19 cents against the dollar yesterday. The depreciation of the national currency occurred amid economic data from the United States with mixed results and after the announcement that the European central bank (ECB) will give more stimulus to the eurozone economy to recover after the Covid-19.

Exchange rate: Real-time dollar price:

Bank President Christine Lagarde estimated that the eurozone’s GDP will fall 8.7 percent in 2020, following the stoppage of activities and the containment to contain the coronavirus.

Base Bank analysts point out that the behavior of the exchange rate in the session is also due to a feeling of caution in the financial markets globally, after data on requests for support for unemployment in the US.

Regarding the exchange rate in the different banks in Mexico, the price of the dollar reaches its highest level for sale at $ 22.80 in Banbajio and Afirme, while the lowest for purchase is at $ 20.50 in Banregio.

Regarding euro, it is quoted at $ 24.61 pesos, for $ 27.56 pesos from the pound sterling overall average.

Price of the dollar today Friday June 5, 2020 in banks in Mexico. | Source:

dolar.info

With information from Reforma

Oil prices in real time:

Oil prices have been on the rise in recent months, following the agreement of OPEC + producing countries to lower their production levels, although they could increase in the future as demand increases.