Bounce day for CAC 40, which ended on Thursday March 26 with notable increases in 2.51%, until the 4,543.58 points. The CAC 40 wrote down the maximum number of 4,543.58 points and the minimum figure of 4,296.06 points. The listing range for the CAC 40 between its highest and lowest point (maximum-minimum) during this day it was located in the 5.45%.

In the last week, the CAC 40 scores a rise of 17.85%; although in the last year it still has a drop in 15.95%. The CAC 40 a 25.65% below its maximum so far this year (6,111.24 points) and a 21.01% above its minimum assessment for the current year (3,754.84 points).

