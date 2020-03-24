Price of the BEL-20 INDEX: the index falls 3.87% in the session of March 23

Bearish day for the BEL-20 INDEX, which ended on Monday, March 23 with sharp falls in 3.87%, until the 2,664.10 points. The BEL-20 INDEX reached the maximum number of 2,742.39 points and a minimum volume of 2,631.05 points. The listing range for the BEL-20 INDEX between its highest and lowest point (maximum-minimum) during this day it was located in the 4.06%.

In relation to the profitability of the last seven days, the BEL-20 INDEX note an increase in 5.07%; although in the last year it still maintains a drop in 26.3%. The BEL-20 INDEX a 36.54% below its maximum this year (4,198.31 points) and a 5.35% above its minimum price for the current year (2,528.77 points).

