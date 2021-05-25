Price of 100 km for fuel

Never before have there been so many options when choosing a car. Just a decade ago you were comparing diesel or gasoline. At most you included a hybrid car in the dilemmas if you moved around a lot in the city. Now there are the LPG and CNG cars, the plug-in hybrids … and the electric ones of course.

And what is the cheapest alternative? Well, the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) has created a website where you can compare how much it costs to travel 100 kilometers depending on the technology you use.

It is about complying with a new European regulation (directive 2014 / 94UE), which seeks to offer greater transparency in the price of fuels. On this official site they compile and update the average cost of conventional and alternative fuels every quarter and carry out a comparison, following an identical methodology in Europe. And beware that there are surprises:

These are average prices, calculated according to the approved consumptions of a representative sample of vehicles. Let’s go by parts:

Electricity. € 2.21 / 100 km (or € 6.16)

In it we see that electric cars have no rival…. as long as it is recharged at home. And beware, you will also have to worry about hiring an adequate rate and recharging at certain times. But if you do the “refueling” at a fast recharge point, with direct current, you will not have to wait for hours … but still, at a fairly high price. This is extrapolated for plug-in hybrid cars, with which you can travel a number of kilometers (between 40 and 60 km in general,

GNC. € 2.93 / 100 km

If there is a larger network of supply points (to date it does not cover many provinces in Spain), compressed natural gas would be an optimal option for most who seek the lowest possible cost. They are engines that can run on gasoline too … but the brands that are betting on them are placing deposits that are only used to get out of a hurry.

It is of fossil origin, but it could also have a renewable origin, coming from garbage (for now it is more expensive).

Diesel. € 5.08 / 100 km

It is still cheaper than gasoline. But anti-pollution systems have reduced consumption and are no longer as reliable as they used to be.

LPG. € 5.54 / 100 km

The cost of LPG is much lower than diesel or gasoline and the network of service stations that offer it covers a lot of territory. Also, if you run out, the engine can run on gasoline.

Gasoline. € 7.17 / 100 km

It is still the most expensive alternative to circulate. And the most demanded fuel in new car sales at the moment after giving the surprise to diesel a few years ago.

This table can already be found, since last April 1, in service stations that sell more than five million liters and in which alternative fuels are sold, according to Order TED / 1286/2020, of December 29 ).

The page also offers a search engine that allows you to know the cost per 100 kilometers per model (at the time of writing the article it did not work). They use approved consumption data based on the WLTP cycle offered by the IDAE (Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving).

It is also true that it is calculated with average prices, which then you find service stations that offer the cheapest or most expensive fuels, as well as electricity rates that can differ greatly from those indicated. What is clear is that you must do the math, since, for example, if you have a place to plug it in and do many short tours, it can be interesting (financially speaking) to bet on a PHEV, since tours in electric mode cost, according to these figures offered the Ministry, three times less.

More information: Euros per 100 km