In an email sent to customers, the supermarket chain announced that the change is due to operating costs, in addition to rising product costs in areas with supply problems, such as meat.

The company says the result of rising costs will mean a fluctuation in retail prices. According to the Labor Department, the prices of basic foods such as eggs, meats and cereals registered their biggest increases in 46 years.

In a note from the grocery chain's leadership, Wegmans says it is increasing the prices of some products.

At least 40 meat slaughter and processing plants have temporarily closed, from one day to several weeks, as more than 10,000 workers in the industry have contracted coronavirus. This has caused a meat shortage in some parts of the country.

And shoppers will pay more, per this statement from Wegmans.

We keep thinking of all of you as we work to fight the effects of the coronavirus. We understand the vital role our stores play in the communities we serve and we are doing our best to continue serving you with the highest standards and the utmost care.

One thing we can all say for sure is that this pandemic has changed the world as we knew it. All aspects of our lives (school, work, home) have been affected. The same is true for companies, whether large or small, private or public, in all industries. From the supply chain and workforce to communication and operation procedures, the way companies do business is completely different in a COVID world.

As grocery stores, we have experienced more change in the past two months than in the past 50 years. Not only the changes that can be seen in our stores, but also those that are not seen. There is no part of the food supply chain that has not been affected.

Everything works differently. New partnerships are being forged, and we continue to keep our shelves full and our stores a safe place to work and shop.

Whether it’s due to social distancing, masking, or limiting the number of people in a store at any given time, the store experience during and after COVID is, and will continue to be, very different.