Price in Spain of the Toyota Yaris Cross 2021

The Toyota Yaris Cross is one of the most anticipated cars on the Spanish market. It is an urban crossover, ranked below the Toyota C-HR in the Toyota range. We have already been able to see it and play it live, although we will still have to wait a few months to be able to test it and tell you our feelings behind the wheel. On paper, it is a interesting full-hybrid alternative to cars like the Renault Captur E-Tech, the Hyundai Kona Hybrid or the SEAT Arona. The news is that it is already in pre-sale in our country, at a price that starts at 24,350 euros.

At 4.18 meters in length, the Toyota Yaris Cross looks like the little brother of a Toyota RAV4. Despite sharing the TNGA-B platform with the Toyota Yaris and having a very similar interior, it seems a car from another segment for visual packaging and presence. It will have more space and trunk than a conventional Yaris, with which it will also share hybrid mechanics. In fact, the Toyota Yaris Cross will only be sold with one full-hybrid mechanics with 116 hp combined power, the result of the union of a 1.5-liter, three-cylinder, 91 hp heat engine and an electric motor.

The driving mode selector has two specific modes for driving off-road.

The electric motor develops 80 hp and allows the car to run for a significant part of the time in 100% electric mode. Although we do not know specifications such as the maximum cargo volume for the trunk, we do know that the car will homologate a WLTP consumption of between 4.6 and 5.0 l / 100 km. A notable difference with respect to the Toyota Yaris that we do know is that it will have the option to equip AWD-i all-wheel drive, in which the propulsion to the rear axle is carried out by an electric motor, decoupled from the rest of the running gear.

In its cabin we find a dashboard similar in construction and configuration to the conventional Yaris, with the difference that it will debut a new infotainment system, with greater connectivity, improved interface and 9 “screen – one of the weak points of the current Toyota range. The Toyota Yaris Cross range is divided into three finishes: Style, Adventure and Premiere Edition. The latter, based on the Adventure version, will only be available at the beginning of the commercialization and can already be reserved on the website of the Japanese manufacturer.

The Yaris Cross will be manufactured in France, along with the rest of the Yaris range.

Toyota Yaris Cross Adventure: more SUV in design and better equipped

In the future, these finishes will be joined by the Access versions Business Plus and Active Tech. In the Style finish we already have 18-inch wheels and the possibility of equipping a two-tone body. The Adventure version, which we have detailed in an ad-hoc article, adds the adventure touch to the Yaris Cross, with a specific off-road-inspired aesthetic, in addition to the more extensive range of standard equipment. The release version Premiere Edition boasts the Amber two-tone finish, exclusive to this version.

Toyota Yaris Cross prices start right now at € 24,350 for a two-wheel-drive Style version. It is a price that may seem high, but we must bear in mind that it is a price that does not include financing discounts, and refers to an intermediate finish. With discounts for financing and access versions, we could see a price lower than 20,000 euros as an access point to the range. Although Toyota already accepts reservations, the Yaris Cross won’t hit dealerships until after summer.

Toyota Yaris Cross prices in Spain (without funding) Toyota Yaris Cross Style: € 24,350

Toyota Yaris Cross Style Bi-Tone: € 25,250

Toyota Yaris Cross Style Plus: € 26,100

Toyota Yaris Cross Adventure: € 27,250

Toyota Yaris Cross Premiere Edition: € 29,400

Equal equipment, it will be about 1,000 euros cheaper than the Toyota C-HR.

