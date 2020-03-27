Price in Spain and where to buy

The Xiaomi Mi 9 and Mi 9 Pro have not arrived in Spain alone. In the presentation that the company has carried out this Friday, it has also announced the arrival of the new Mi True Wireless 2 headphones, the second generation of its totally wireless headphones that come to replace the first edition of this series presented last year.

The My True Wireless 2, which had already been presented in China, introduce a slightly renewed aesthetics and great improvements regarding its technical section, the most important change being a higher quality audio system.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless 2, all the information

My True Wireless Headphones

specs

Weight 50 grams

Speakers 14.2mm diaphragm

Microphones Two, one in each noise-canceling headset



Battery Up to 4 hours duration

Battery (Charging Case) Up to 10 hours duration

Charging port: USB Type C

Wireless Charging No

Bluetooth5.0

Audio CodecsLHDC / SBC / AAC / Bluetooth BLE / HSP / HFP / A2DP / AVRCP

Although the aesthetics of the headphones maintain the same lines as those of the previous model, Xiaomi has made some interesting changes. The headphone heads have been slightly modifiedso now they lose silicone pads and they bet on a format more similar to that of Apple’s AirPods. Furthermore, the poles include a touch control that allows you to pause music playback, switch between tracks, and perform other operations.

As for the charging case, the same “AirPods type” aesthetics are maintained, although in this generation they are introduced straighter lines and not as rounded as in the previous generation.

The first important innovation with respect to the previous generation is the inclusion of a 14.2mm diaphragm in each of the headphones, which promises better bass than in the previous generation. In this sense, Xiaomi also incorporates a system of dual microphone. The firm has also provided these headphones with the ENC noise cancellation system.

The autonomy, both from the headphones and from the charging case itself. Now, it will be possible to enjoy music playback without interruption until 4 hours, and the charging case offers a total of 10 hours of autonomy. Unfortunately, Xiaomi still does not offer wireless charging on your fully wireless headphones.

Other important developments are the inclusion of Bluetooth 5.0, which according to the brand provides a faster and more stable connection. In addition, support for three different audio codecs is included: SBC, AAC and LHDC.

Finally, the brand introduces the function Pop-up Pairing, compatible with Xiaomi and Redmi mobiles updated to the latest version of MIUI, intended for detect if the headphones are placed in our ears, and pause or resume music playback accordingly. This tool also offers improved controls, because with a double tap on the headphones it will be possible to access music, calls or the voice assistant of the terminal.

Price in Spain and where to buy

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless 2 will be available in Spain at a price of 79.99 euros, and can be purchased both in Mi Store stores and in the company’s online store, as well as through other authorized distributors.

