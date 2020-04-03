The Mi Band 4 was not enough. Almost by surprise, Xiaomi today unveiled a new ultra-cheap smart bracelet in China under the Redmi brand, which thus becomes the first wearable created by the independent firm of the Beijing giant. The Redmi Band It is a bracelet that shares certain features with the reference model of the Xiaomi catalog, and offers it at an even lower price.

And is that 13 euros to change, the Redmi Band is one of the smart wristbands with the best price-performance ratio, and I’m afraid it has it all to become the company’s new best-selling product.

Redmi Band, all the information

Despite being similar in certain respects, the new Redmi Band includes some details that we have not seen until now on any model of the Xiaomi Mi Band series. For example, in this model the brand bets on integrate the USB type A connector into the bracelet itself in the same way that we have already seen in the most recent Huawei Band series bracelets, and that allows charge the Redmi Band on any USB port without resorting to an external charger.

Beyond that, the bracelet features a 1.08-inch color OLED display and rectangular format, with a resolution somewhat lower than that of the Xiaomi Mi Band 4. However, its tactile ability to control different aspects of the bracelet and move around the interface is maintained. What does not change is the use of silicone for the construction of your strap, available in four different colors: green, red, blue and black. In a way, its design is reminiscent of the realme Band presented a few weeks ago.

The autonomy of the bracelet is one of its strengths, in the same way that it has been from the beginning in the models of the Mi Band series. According to the brand, this Redmi Band will be able to hold up to 14 days of uninterrupted use without having to go through the charger, as long as your energy is not squeezed to the maximum through the different sport modes included –5 in total–, in addition to heart rate monitoring through the integrated reader on the back of the bracelet.

Speaking of sport, the Redmi Band includes the ability to monitor different types of physical activity and generate reports, which will be offered through the associated application on the smartphone, which must be connected via Bluetooth. In that sense, they include sedentary lifestyle alerts that will warn when too much time passes without physical activity. Also included automatic sleep monitor, similar to what we find in the Xiaomi Mi Band family models.

For the moment, the Redmi Band has been announced in China, where it will be sold at a price of 99 yuan, about 14 dollars to change or 13 euros. However, at the moment it has not been confirmed if Xiaomi intends to expand the availability of this bracelet to the rest of the regions.

Follow Andro4all

About Christian Collado

Growth Editor at Andro4all, specialized in SEO. I study software development and write about technology, especially about the Android world and everything related to Google since 2016. You can follow me on Twitter, send me an email if you have something to tell me, or connect with me through my LinkedIn profile.

My work team: