Apple has just announced its new smartphone, the iPhone SE (2020). Although it shares a name with the terminal that it launched in 2016, the truth is that they have little to do with each other beyond trying to continue with an exterior physical design that was no longer being used in the company’s latest terminals.

IPhone SE (2020) takes over from iPhone 8 in terms of appearance: borders, physical start button with Touch ID and 4.7 “Retina display, as well as a single 12 MP camera. However, the important changes are inside with the integration of the Apple A13 Bionic processor with Neural Engine.

It is these specifications that, along with iOS 13, can make iPhone SE (2020) an attractive terminal For users who don’t need the latest available on the market, don’t want to spend the money an iPhone 11 costs and prefer relatively small screens, but are interested in having a powerful device that will last a few years.

iPhone SE

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

Realme X2 Pro

HONOR View 20

Samsung Galaxy A71





screen

Retina IPS LCD 4.7 ”

6.47 “AMOLED

6.5 “Super AMOLED

6.4 “IPS LCD

6.7 “Super AMOLED





Processor

Apple A13 Bionic with Neural Engine

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+

Kirin 980

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730





RAM and storage

– / 64, 128 AND 256 GB

8GB / 256GB

6-12 GB / 64, 128, 256 GB

6, 8 GB / 128, 256 GB

6.8GB / 128GB + SD





SW.

iOS 13

Android 9.0 with MIUI 11

Android 10.0 with Realme UI

Android 9.0 with Magic UI 2

Android 10.0 with One UI 2





Authentication

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

Fingerprint sensor and

face unlock

Fingerprint sensor and

face unlock

Fingerprint sensor and

face unlock

Fingerprint sensor





Price

From 489.00 euros

499.99 euros

From 399 euros

Price: 549.00 euros, although you can

easily find quite cheaper

PVP: 469.00 euros, although it

has dropped to 399.00 euros

If you are thinking of renewing a smart mobile phone and you are not sure if this iPhone or an Android device, in this post we compare the main smartphones with Google’s operating system moving in a price range similar to Apple’s “economy” model.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

When we talk about relatively cheap Android smartphones, it is impossible not to think about Xiaomi. The Asian firm has settled in our country with great success for its products with a great value for money. One of the most recent in its catalog is the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro.

This terminal has a 6.47 “curved AMOLED display and a fingerprint sensor built into the screen. It has five cameras and a 10x hybrid zoom with OIS stabilizer. Its battery has a capacity of 5,260 mAh and has a fast charge of 30W.

It has an Android operating system with the MIUI 11 customization layer, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, 256 GB of internal storage, 8 GB of RAM, NFC, USB-C connector and Bluetooth 5.0. Its weight is 209 grams and its dimensions are 15.8 x 7.4 x 1 cm. His RRP is 499.99 euros.

Realme X2 Pro

OPPO is one of the main smartphone brands in Asian countries, although in Spain it is not as popular as Xiaomi. Realme is one of its sub-brands that stands out for a tighter value for money with which it seeks to face Xiaomi, and one of its proposals is the Realme X2 Pro.

The Realme X2 Pro has a 6.5 “Super AMOLED FullHD + display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor with Adreno 640 GPU, 64 GB UFS 2.1 or 128/256 GB UFS 3.0, ONE 4,000 mAh BATTERY with SuperVOOC 50W fast charge and Android 9.0 Pie with Color OS 6.1 customization layer. Its dimensions are 16.1 x 7.57 x 0.87 cm, and the weight is 199 grams.

In the photographic section we find four cameras in the back 64 MP (main), 13 MP (telephoto), wide angle (8 MP) and depth sensor (2 MP), as well as a 16 MP front. We also find USB-C, Bluetooth 5.0 and fingerprint reader under screen, as well as Dolby Atmos sound from 399 euros to 499 euros depending on the chosen internal storage.

HONOR View20

Asian firms tend to have several brands that differ in the price of their products. Like OPPO with Realme, Huawei has HONOR. In this brand you can also find smartphones with an interesting value for money, such as the HONOR View20.

In the case of this model we have a 6.4 “FullHD + screen, Kirin 980 processor, 6/8 GB of RAM, 128/256 GB of internal storage and a 4,000 mAh battery. Its dimensions are 15.69 x 7.54 x 0.81 cm, and the weight is 180 grams.

From the operating system we have Android 9 with the Magic UI 2.0.1 customization layer, and regarding the photographic section we find a 48 MP rear camera and a 25 MP front camera. Among other features we find USB-C, fingerprint reader integrated in the back and 3.5mm jack. Its official price is 549 euros, but it can be found hovering around 400 euros with 128 GB and 6 GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy A71

Samsung is one of Apple’s main rivals. Although the smartphones of the South Korean company that attract the most attention are the high-end ones (see the new S20 line), it has many other models at different prices for practically all budgets. One of his proposals of around 450 euros is the Galaxy A71.

This terminal has a great 6.7 “Super AMOLED display With a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, Snapdragon 730 eight-core processor, 6/8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage expandable by MicroSD up to 512 GB. Its dimensions are 16.36 x 7.60 x 0.77 cm, and the weight is 179 grams.

Has four rear cameras, a 64 MP (main), 5 MP (macro), 12 MP (wide angle) and 5 MP (depth). Its battery is 4,500 mAh and it has a fast charge of 25W. The operating system is Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0 layer and also has a fingerprint sensor under the screen. Its official price is from 469.00 euros.