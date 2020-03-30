New week, new Samsung mobile. After having been able to collect some data from the device through various leaks, the South Korean has decided not to delay its presentation any longer: the new Samsung Galaxy M11 is now official, and it arrives to position itself as the most affordable model in the Galaxy M series, taking the witness of the Galaxy M10 presented last year.

This new generation introduces some of the changes that we have already seen in the latest models of the M series, including the perforated screen in “Infinity-O” format, in addition to an almost completely renovated photographic system, and an important leap in terms of battery capacity.

Samsung Galaxy M11, all the information

Samsung Galaxy M11

Specifications

Dimensions 161.4 x 76.3 x 9.0mm

197 grams

6.4 inch TFT LCD screen



Resolution HD +

Processor 1.8 GHz octa-core

RAM3 GB

One UI 2 operating system based on Android 10

Storage 32 GB expandable by microSD

CamerasRear: 13.0 MP + 2.0 MP + 5.0 MP

Frontal: 8 MP

Battery 5,000 mAh

Others Rear fingerprint reader, Dual-SIM, USB Type C, 3.5mm headphone pair port

Even the most affordable model grows in size and weight

With more than 16 centimeters in height, 9 millimeters thick and about 200 grams in weight, the Galaxy M11 is not a compact nor light device. I suppose that is the toll to pay if we want to have a 6.4 inch screen like the one that integrates this model, based on LCD TFT technology and with an HD + resolution that yields 720 x 1560 pixels.

Your body is built on plastic, and is available in three different colors: black, blue and purple. On the front, leading the screen, is a small hole in charge of housing the front camera. Meanwhile, on the back we find a capacitive fingerprint reader located in the central part, right next to the main triple camera system.

Other notable features about its aesthetic section are the inclusion of a USB Type-C connector and a “classic” headphone port.

A great battery to bring Android 10 to life

The technical data of this Galaxy M11 is not very different from that of other cheap mobiles that we have already seen throughout the year 2020. Under its hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 eight-core processorcapable of running at a maximum frequency of 1.8 GHz. Beside it are 3 or 4 GB of RAM, and expandable internal storage of 32 or 64 GB.

Without a doubt, the most striking thing in his entire technical repertoire is the inclusion of a 5,000 mAh battery, an increase that represents about 50% compared to last year’s model. Another novelty is the inclusion of One UI 2.0, the new version of Samsung software based on Android 10.

Triple camera on the back with ultra wide angle

Its photographic system consists of a triple rear camera. It is a system led by a 13 megapixel main sensor, a 5 ultra wide angle camera, and a depth sensor of 2. Among its functions, is the possibility of capture images with blur background –Portrait Mode– under the option that Samsung calls “Live Focus”. On the front, a single 8-megapixel camera appears on the scene.

Price and availability of the Samsung Galaxy M11

At the moment, Samsung has not disclosed the price of the device, which has been featured first in the United Arab Emirates. I’m afraid it will take a little longer to discover the data regarding the availability of this new affordable terminal.

Follow Andro4all

About Christian Collado

Growth Editor at Andro4all, specialized in SEO. I study software development and write about technology, especially about the Android world and everything related to Google since 2016. You can follow me on Twitter, send me an email if you have something to tell me, or connect with me through my LinkedIn profile.

My work team: