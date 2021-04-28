price, characteristics and technical sheet

Redmi’s first gaming smartphone is an even more extreme version of the Redmi K40 Pro.

As planned, Xiaomi has finally launched the new Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, the first smartphone focused on the gamer world of Redmi.

It is, as can be deduced from its name, a Redmi K40 series variant, with additions that promise to take the gaming experience to a higher level.

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, all the information

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming Edition Specifications Dimensions 161.94 x 76.93 x 8.3 mm

205 grams 6.67 inch OLED screen

Full HD +

20: 9

120 Hertz soft drink rate

Up to 500 nits of brightness

Gorilla Glass 5 Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200

ARM G77 MC9 GPU RAM6 / 8/12 GB LPDDR4x OS EMUI 12.5 based on Android 11 Storage 128/256 UFS 3.1 CamerasRear: 64 MP f / 1.65 main

8 MP f / 2.2 ultra wide angle

2 MP telemacro

Frontal: 16 MP Battery 5,065 mAh

66W Fast Charge Others 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5), NavIC, NFC, USB Type-C, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos

Like any good smartphone focused on gaming, the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition count with one aggressive design, which stands out for having marked lines in the style of the Black Shark.

Its front is occupied by a large 6.67-inch diagonal AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 hertz. In addition, it integrates a sampling frequency of 480 hertz.

On its sides, it has a system of magnetic triggers, which allows executing different actions when playing. According to Xiaomi, compared to a traditional mechanical system, this magnetic format increases durability, supporting up to 1.5 million touches without being damaged.

To that we must add a dual stereo speaker system with Dolby Atmos audio, and tuned by the firm specialized in audio JBL.

The smartphone is available in several different colors, including white, silver and black. There is also a special version “Bruce Lee” in yellow and black.

Its technical file is led by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, a six-nanometer, eight-core chip with an integrated 5G modem, which is accompanied by 6, 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage.

This entire system is backed by a renewed multi-layer graphite cooling system, which includes vapor chambers and aerospace grade materials intended for dissipate heat. All this technology is, in theory, capable of reduce the temperature by up to two degrees Celsius when playing games.

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition camera system is led by a 64 megapixel resolution camera with aperture f / 1.65, which is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel telemacro sensor. On the front, we find a single 16 megapixel camera.

Price of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition and when it can be purchased

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition in China, and for now it does not seem that it will land in the rest of the regions. And if it does, it likely will under a different name.

In any case, the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition price starts from about $ 308 to change. Depending on the chosen configuration, the price will be different:

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition 6/128 GB: 254 euros to changeRedmi K40 Gaming Edition 8/128 GB: 280 euros to changeRedmi K40 Gaming Edition 8/256 GB: 305 euros to changeRedmi K40 Gaming Edition 12/128 GB: 305 euros to changeRedmi K40 Gaming Edition 12/256 GB: 344 euros to changeRedmi K40 Gaming Edition Bruce Lee Special Edition: 356 euros to change

Related topics: Phones, Chinese Phones, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Redmi

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all