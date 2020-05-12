It has taken almost two years, but finally it is here: Xiaomi’s new POCO F2 Pro is official, and arrives to take the witness of the model launched in September 2018, which throughout its life went on to sell more than 1.6 million units worldwide.

But it will do it in a somewhat different way. Instead of surprising with a completely new smartphone, POCO has decided recycle one of the star models from the Xiaomi mobile catalog, and adapt it to the international market, in order to save costs and thus end the curse of this year’s affordable high-end.

The new POCO F2 Pro It is a reissue of the Redmi K30 Pro, and therefore there are not many surprises that this new phone hides. That does not mean that, very likely, it will become the next best seller of the company within the segment of the high-end content price.

POCO F2 Pro, all the information

LITTLE F2 Pro

Specifications

Dimensions163.3 x 75.4 x 8.9 mm

218 grams

6.67-inch AMOLED display

Up to 1200 nits maximum brightness / 800 nits typical brightness

100% DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

HDR10 +

180 Hz sampling rate



Resolution Full HD + (2400 × 1080 pixels)

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Adreno 650 GPU

LiquidCool Technology 2.0

RAM6 GB LPDDR4x / 8 GB LPPDDR5

Operating system MIUI 11 based on Android 10

Storage 128 GB UFFS 3.0 / 256 GB UFS 3.1

CamerasRear 64 MP 1 / 1.7 ″ Sony IMX686, 0.8μm, f / 1.69, 7P lens, OIS + 5 MP (50mm) “telemacro” + 2 MP depth sensor + 13 MP 123 ° ultra-wide-angle. 8K video recording Frontal 20 MP pop-up with video at 120 FPS

Battery 4.700 mAh with 30 W fast charge

Others On-Screen Optical Fingerprint Reader, NFC, IP53 Protection, Infrared Emitter, Wi-Fi 6, Z-Axis Vibration Motor, 3.5mm Headphone Port, USB

Type C, 360º ambient light sensor

A recycled design with the pop-up camera as the protagonist

The POCO X2 released a few months ago was nothing more than a Redmi K30 with another name. And it is not surprising that the brand has decided to follow the same steps when developing its new reference model.

East LITTLE F2 Pro inherits the same design as Redmi’s latest flagship terminal, with a glass and aluminum body slightly curved at the rear, which houses a photographic system made up of a total of four sensors arranged in a square format, inside a circular module.

The front is occupied by a 6.67-inch diagonal AMOLED display, with Full HD + resolution and protected by Gorilla Glass 5. One of the strengths of this panel is its ability to light up to 1,200 nits of maximum brightness.

There are hardly any frames around the screen of the device, and Xiaomi has been able to avoid notch, hole in screen and any other kind of clipping, through a motorized system that allows to show and hide the user’s taste terminal front camera, located on top of the phone, in a similar way to what we could see last year with the Xiaomi Mi 9T.

Under the panel, there is a optical fingerprint reader, similar to the one that Xiaomi has already incorporated in other terminals in its catalog. A detail that, I’m afraid, some will miss, is a higher refresh rate, since POCO has chosen to maintain the 60 Hz of Redmi K30 Pro, instead of making the jump to 90 or even 120 Hz as some of its rivals.

Regardless of whether or not the design is recycled, the POCO F2 Pro represents a breakthrough in terms of design and display compared to the POCO F1, especially regarding the quality of the panel and the construction materials used. While is true that originality is lost that characterized the original model of this brand.

Power per flag

Since its inception, POCO’s maxim has always been try to offer the best possible experience, at the lowest price. And one of the ways to accomplish such a feat is to equip your devices with the cutting-edge technical specifications available in the market. Of course, that wasn’t going to change with this new generation of the device.

The platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 is in charge of giving life to the phone, which endows the device with 5G connectivity and prepares you for the networks of the future. Next to the chip are up to 8 GB of RAM memory based on fast LPDDR5 technology, and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is also a configuration of 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 3.0.

All this is backed by a 4,700 mAh capacity battery, which supports fast cable charging –USB Type C– of up to 30 W in addition to giving compatibility to the standards Quick Charge 4+ and USB Power Delivery. In this case, yes, wireless charging is still not present.

The terminal software is based on MIUI 11, and therefore it is a modified version of Android 10. However, as was the case with POCO F1, the brand introduces certain changes to the experience such as an improved game mode or your own launcher –which, by the way, can be installed on any other Android phone–.

Four cameras on the back with built-in “microscope”

Its photographic system also changes greatly with respect to the first generation model. The jump to the four rear sensors arrives led by a 64 megapixel resolution Sony IMX686 sensor with an f / 1.7 aperture equipped with an optical stabilizer, which is accompanied by a 5-megapixel “telemacro” that acts as a macro lens and promises almost microscopic captures thanks to its ability to zoom up to two magnifications on the scene, to allow zooming even more to the object to capture.

Next to it appears a third sensor, 13 megapixels and with the capacity of capture scenes with a field of view up to 123 °, and finally a depth chamber.

One of the great novelties that this model introduces with respect to the first generation is the option to record video at 8K resolution, at a rate of 30 frames per second. Besides, the 20-megapixel front camera, offers the possibility to capture video at 120 FPS.

POCO F2 Pro price and availability

The POCO F2 Pro from Xiaomi It is available globally from the day of its presentation1 through AliExpress, GearBest and on their own official website, although the brand ensures that later it will be possible to buy through other authorized stores.

It will be available in white, blue, purple and gray colors, and in configurations with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, and 8 GB of RAM with 256 GB of storage. Depending on the edition, it may be purchased at a different price:

POCO F2 Pro 6 GB / 128 GB: 499 euros – launch promotion, then 549 euros –

POCO F2 Pro 8GB / 256GB: 599 euros

