Almost three years had passed since the last time Motorola launched a high-end mobile. The last was the Motorola Moto Z3, a model that, like the rest of its family, carried the modular concept by flag and that, also like the rest of its family, it happened without pain or glory by the market. Now, the company of Californian origin belonging to Lenovo has decided try again with the new Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge +.

Some details of this new pair of phones had been previously leaked, but it was not until today when, at last, Motorola has decided to announce to the world its new pair of flagships, which arrive to try to compete with the most leading models in the market from firms such as Samsung¡ or Huawei.

Motorola Edge and Edge +, all the information

Motorola Edge and Edge +, data sheet

Specifications Motorola Edge Motorola Edge +

Dimensions 161.07 x 71.38 x 9.6 mm

203 grams 161.07 x 71.38 x 9.6 mm

203 grams

6.7 inch OLED screen

6.7 Inch 90Hz OLED Refresh Rate

90 Hz refresh rate

Resolution Full HD + Full HD +

ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 765GQualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G

RAM6 GB LPDDR4x12GB LPDDR5

Operating system Android 10 Android 10

Storage 128 GB UFS expandable by microSD 256 GB UFS 3.0

CamerasRear: 64 MP f / 1.9 + 16 MP ultra-wide f / 2.2, 117º + 8MP telephoto f / 2.4, 3x optical zoom, OIS

Frontal: 25 MPRear: 108 MP f / 1.8, OIS + + Macro Vision camera +16 MP ultra-wide f / 2.2, 117º + 8MP telephoto f / 2.4, 3x optical zoom, OIS

Frontal: 25 MP

Battery 4,500 mAh 5,000 mAh with 18W fast charge, 15W wireless charge and 5W reverse wireless charge

Others On-screen fingerprint reader, Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm audio jack, rear fingerprint reader, stereo speakers,

Edge Touch, IP54 Certification On-screen fingerprint reader, Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm audio jack, rear fingerprint reader, stereo speakers,

Edge Touch, IP54 Certified

Motorola succumbs to curves

While the companies that popularized curved screens, such as Samsung, are gradually moving away from the Edge concept, Motorola has decided to make this feature the distinguishing mark of its new reference models.. The new Motorola Edge and Edge + bet everything on curves, through a waterfall-style display which forms an angle close to 90 degrees on its sides, at the level of models such as the Vivo NEX 3S presented a few months ago. In this case, yes, the “Edge Touch” system is included, which allows you to take advantage of curves when playing games, in order to have lateral touch buttons.

The back of the devices, made of glass, It also has pronounced curvatures on its sides, and only one narrow aluminum frame separates the rear panel from the front. Despite this, Motorola has left enough room to incorporate physical power buttons and volume control, instead of betting on virtual controls as other brands had already done. More curious still is the fact that Motorola has decided keep 3.5mm headphone port in both variants of this Edge series.

As for its screens, we are talking about a panel 6.67-inch diagonal OLED in both cases, with Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. Both models have a fingerprint reader built into the screen. In this sense, in addition, the brand bet on a hole in the screen as a method to avoid the “notch” and incorporate a front camera, located in the upper left corner of the panel, with 25 megapixel resolution.

Qualcomm powerhouse brings Edge series to life

It’s been a while since we’ve seen the most powerful brain made by Qualcomm inside a Motorola terminal. The new Edge series bets on Snapdragon 765G and Snapdragon 865, two very similar chips, in both cases manufactured in a 7 nanometer format, with 8 cores and a 5G modem –integrated in the SoC itself, in the case of the Snapdragon 765–.

To each processor are added 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage for Motorola Edge, and 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.0 storage on the Plus model. In addition, Android 10 is the version that brings the terminals to life, slightly customized by Motorola to incorporate some of its add-ons such as Moto Actions or its own camera application. The company, yes, only seems to commit to updating these devices to Android 11, but not a word of future versions.

One of the great differences that we find in relation to its technical section lies in the batteries. The Motorola Edge has a 4,5000 mAh supports fast charging. For its part, the Motorola Edge + raises the bar with an even higher battery, 5,000 mAh, compatible with both 18W fast charging and 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging.

Up to four cameras and 108 megapixels

Depending on the chosen model, we will find two somewhat different photographic sections. Starting with the Motorola Edge, we talk about a triple main system led by a sensor 64 megapixel resolution and f / 1.9 aperture with autofocus by phase detection. It is accompanied by a 16-megapixel “Ultra Wide” and an 8-megapixel “telephoto” with three-magnification optical zoom.

Motorola Edge + settings maintains Ultra Wide and Telephoto sensors, but replace the main sensor with one 108 megapixel similar to that seen in models such as the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, in addition to adding a “Macro Vision” camera that will capture images at a distance of only 2 centimeters from the subject.

Motorola Edge and Edge + pricing and availability

At the moment, the company has not announced the price or the launch date of the devices in Spain. However, we do know that the top model will cost $ 1,000 in the United States, and will be sold exclusively through the Verizon operator. It will be on sale from next May 14, and his little brother will not arrive until the summer months.

In other regions of Europe – starting with Italy – the Motorola Edge will be sold at a starting price of 699 euros in its most “basic” variant with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. For the rest of the models and configurations there is no data, at the moment.

