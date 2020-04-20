OPPO’s Find X2 family was not yet complete. In silence, and almost by surprise, OPPO has presented a “cut” version of its series of star terminals, based on the OPPO Reno3 Vitality Edition that it had previously presented in China.

Thus, the brand today announces the new OPPO Find X2 Lite, which arrives to position itself at the top of the brand’s medium-premium range, with a technical file that has little to envy that of its older brothers, and a smaller size.

OPPO Find X2 Lite, all the information

OPPO Find X2 Lite

Specifications

Dimensions160.3 x 74.3 x 7.96mm

180 grams

6.4-inch AMOLED display

Maximum brightness of 403 nits



Pixel Density Full HD + 2400 x 1080 pixels at 408 ppi

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G

RAM8 GB

Operating systemColorOS 7 based on Android 10

Storage 128 GB

CamerasRear 48MP Main + 8MP Ultra Wide + 2MP B&W + 2MP “retro” style

Frontal 32 MP

4,025 mAh battery with 30W fast charge

Others On-screen fingerprint reader, USB Type C,

That the Find X2 Lite is the smallest model in this family does not mean that it is a small terminal, far from it. his 6.4-inch AMOLED screen It is surrounded by an aluminum and glass body with dimensions that reach 16 centimeters tall and 7.4 centimeters thick. In addition, its weight remains at 180 grams.

The panel of the device reduces its resolution with respect to the most leading models in this series to stand at Full HD + with 2400 x 1080 pixels and a density of 408 pixels per inch. On the other hand, unlike the Find X2 Pro that we were able to analyze, this model dispenses with the high refresh rate and bet on more conservative 60 Hz.

Under the hood of the phone is the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, the most powerful of the Californian firm specialized in semiconductors oriented to the mid-premium or affordable high-end range. This chip gives the device the ability to connect to 5G networks, while ensuring excellent performance and top-notch graphics performance thanks to the Adreno 620 GPU.

Accompanying the chip we will find 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, in addition to a 4,025 mAh capacity battery, with support for fast charging VOOC Flash 4.0 30W power. Of course, OPPO includes the VOOC charger in the box next to the phone.

Its photographic section is made up of a total of five cameras. On the front is a 32 megapixel resolution sensor, located in a small “notch” in the form of a drop of water located at the top of the screen. Meanwhile, behind it appears a system of four cameras, led by a 48 megapixel sensor and f / 1.7 aperture, accompanied by a 8 megapixel ultra wide angle, and finally two sensors of 2 megapixels each; the first is a “black and white style” sensor, and the second is a “retro effect” sensor.

At the moment, OPPO has not confirmed the price or availability of its new Find X2 Lite.. The terminal has been announced first in Portugal, the country in which the brand has just landed, thus expanding its presence in European territory. As soon as data regarding the Find X2 Lite price or release dateWe will update this article.

