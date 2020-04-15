Just a few weeks after Huawei announced the new models in its P40 series, Honor has decided to follow the same path as its sister company and present its new series of star phones, made up of Honor 30 and Honor 30 Pro.

It has done so in China, the country from which the terminals will initially be exclusive, before making the leap to the rest of the planet’s regions, as has happened with previous generations of this saga, in an event held behind closed doors. In it, the company has taken the opportunity to show the world all the news that this pair of phones brings, whose Similar to the Huawei P40 series models are more than evident.

Honor 30 and Honor 30 Pro, all the information

He design of this new series of phones is not very different from what we have already seen in the high-end segment throughout these first months of 2020. Still, Honor has wanted to ensure that you are able to identify its new terminals to naked eye, even from a distance. How? Easy: silkscreen printing your logo in a giant size and with a shiny finish on the back of the devices. It may not be the most elegant solution, but there is no doubt that it does its job. It is necessary to mention, however, that this feature is characteristic only of some finishes and versions of the devices; others keep the small logo at the bottom of the back.

Beyond that, its appearance is not much different from that of the Huawei P40 line. The front is mostly occupied by a big screen with curves on its sides, more pronounced in the case of models Pro and Pro +. This version, in addition, makes the leap from 60 Hz to become the first Honor mobile with a screen with a high update rate, which becomes 90 Hz.

The body of the device is made of aluminum and glass, and its back houses only the photographic system, led in all models by a 50 megapixel resolution camera with a size of 1 / 1.28 ″ that generates images of 12 megapixels with a focal length equivalent to 23 mm. It has opening f / 1.9 and “Octa PD” autofocus. That, in the case of Pro +. The “normal” Pro model has a main camera whose resolution remains at 40 megapixels.

Accompanying the main sensor we find a 16 megapixel ultra wide angle camera with f / 1.7 aperture and focal length equivalent to 17 millimeters, to which is added a sensor 8 megapixel telephoto with focal length equivalent to 125 millimeters and aperture f / 3.4.

The combination of all these sensors has led the ** Honor 30 Pro + to take second place in the DxOMark photographic ranking, with 125 points, a figure that only the Huawei P40 Pro was able to overcome with its 128 points.

Under the hood of both models is the Kirin 990 5G processor, charged with giving life to EMUI in its version 10.1 based on Android 10, and of course, lacking Google services and applications as usual in the latest models released by Honor and Huawei.

Developing…

Follow Andro4all

About Christian Collado









Growth Editor at Andro4all, specialized in SEO. I study software development and write about technology, especially the Android world and everything related to Google since 2016. You can follow me on Twitter, send me an email if you have something to tell me, or connect with me through my LinkedIn profile.

My work team: