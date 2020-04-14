The excellent reception received by the OnePlus 7 Pro last year was the push OnePlus needed to follow through on its plan to sneak into the most premium high-end segment of the mobile market. A plan that today reaches its peak with the arrival of the new OnePlus 8 Pro.

Presented alongside its younger brother, the OnePlus 8, this OnePlus 8 Pro that we have already been able to analyze in depth It becomes the most leading and ambitious phone in the company’s catalog, combining the most advanced technical section that we have seen so far in a brand mobile, and a high price that, now, does reach the barrier of 1,000 euros in its most expensive variant.

OnePlus 8 Pro, all the information

OnePlus 8 Pro, technical sheet

Specifications

Dimensions 165.3 x 74.35 x 8.5 mm

199 grams

6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display

Refresh rate 60/120 Hz

3D Corning Gorilla Glass

Support sRGB and Display P3



Resolution Quad HD + (3168 x 1440 pixels)

513 ppi

Aspect ratio of 19.8: 9

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G

Adreno 650 GPU

X55 Modem

RAM8 / 12GB LPDDR5

Operating systemOxygenOS 10.5 based on Android 10

Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.0

CamerasRear: 48 MP f / 1.78 Sony IMX689 with 1.12 μm pixel size, OIS and 8 MP f / 2.44 “Telephoto” EIS + with 1.0 μm pixel size, OIS (3x hybrid optical zoom, 20x digital ) + “Ultra Wide” Sony IMX586 48 MP f / 2.2 with 119.7º field of view + 5 MP f / 2.4 color filter camera + Dual LED Flash + Multi Autofocus (PDAF + LAF + CAF)

Frontal: 16MP f / 2.45 Sony IMX471 with 1.0μm pixel size

4,510 mAh battery with fast charge (Warp Charge 307 30W) and wireless charging (Warp Charge 30 Wireless 30W)

Others Alert Slider, Haptic Vibration Engine, Dolby Atmos Audio, On-Screen Optical Fingerprint Reader, Face Unlock, USB 3.1 Type C, Dual Nano SIM

Sensors Accelerometer, Electronic Compass,

Gyroscope, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity

Sensor, Core Sensor, Laser Sensor,

Flicker Detection Sensor, Front RGB Sensor

ConnectivityWifi 2 × 2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax, 2.4G / 5G,

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 with support for aptX, aptX HD,

LDAC and AAC



NFC



Dual band gps + GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, SBAS, A-GPS

Colors Onyx Black (black), Glacial Green (green), Ultramarine Blue (blue)

An even bigger screen that makes the jump to 120 Hz

OnePlus introduced a new design language last year with the OnePlus 7 Pro, in which the curves were clear protagonists. This same philosophy is once again present in the OnePlus 8 Pro, which maintains an aesthetic similar to that of its predecessor, although it introduces the odd interesting change that is worth considering.

His body is still made of glass and aluminumCorning’s 3D Gorilla Glass technology is responsible for shaping both its rear and front. Its dimensions, 165.3 millimeters high, 74.3 millimeters wide and 8.5 millimeters thick, make it a slightly narrower and lighter phone than the model of the last generation, although somewhat more high.

Another novelty regarding the design section is the inclusion of IP68 certification that ensures resistance to water and dust, a trait that the brand’s models lacked until now. Of course, it is an exclusive aspect of the OnePlus 8 Pro that the “normal” version of this family lacks. And speaking of deficiencies, again we do not find 3.5mm headphone jack in neither of the two models that make up the series.

Guilty of that extra height that I mentioned before is the new screen. It is a Fluid AMOLED panel of 6.78 inches diagonal with 19.8: 9 format and Quad HD + resolution which yields a pixel density of 513 dots per inch. On both sides of the panel the curves that OnePlus first introduced with the 7 Pro, this time being even more pronounced. For the rest, the margins surrounding the panel are still as small as last year, although this time it is time to welcome a small hole Located in the upper left, it replaces the pop-up module and houses the front camera of the phone. Otherwise, the optical fingerprint reader integrated into the panel that was already present in previous models, and which has now slightly reduced its size to allow OnePlus to equip the device with a larger capacity battery.

The great novelty of this panel is its ability to refresh content at a frequency of 120 Hz, an increase of 30 Hz with respect to the previous model. This year, in addition, the company introduces the possibility of “Transform” recorded videos at 24 FPS to offer a more fluid experience and thus take advantage of the panel at 120 Hz. Broadly speaking, this is a function similar to the “Motion Smoothing” systems that some televisions introduce. This option will be disabled by default.

Otherwise, the functions that would be expected from such a panel are maintained: HDR10 + content support, accurate color rendering, TÜV Rheinland certified, in addition to a new mode called HDR Boost that will enhance the colors and contrast of content to deliver an enhanced viewing experience.

Gross power, house brand

To no one’s surprise, The OnePlus 8 Pro arrives loaded with the latest technologies and specifications available in the market. His brain is sel Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G, manufactured in 7 nanometer format and with 8 cores –1x 2.85GHz (Cortex A77), 3x 2.4GHz (Cortex A77) and 4x 1.8GHz (Cortex-A55) – equipped with X55 5G modem that grants compatibility with the new types of NSA and SA networks, enabling download speeds of up to 7.5 Gbps. In this sense, in addition, it is introduced for the first time Wi-Fi network compatibility 6.

Accompanying the processor appear on the scene 8 or 12 GB of RAM depending on the chosen configuration, in both cases based on LPDDR5 technology, which according to the firm accelerates access to memory by up to 30% while reducing energy consumption by up to 20% compared to the previous edition.

They are also present 128 or 256 GB of internal storage based on UFS 3.0 technology.

Let’s talk about drums: this year, OnePlus integrates a 4,510 mAh battery in its flagship model, a figure that does not attract too much attention considering what we can find in the most leading models of other brands. What is really interesting is found in the charging technologies.

Like last year, we found the technology Warp Charge 30T that supports a maximum power of 30W using compatible chargers, and as a novelty it is finally introduced support for Qi wireless charging, with the same maximum supported power as fast cable charging technology.

In this way, the company ensures that it is possible to charge the device from 1% to half in just half an hour using the official 30W wireless charger that the company will sell to a price of 69.95 euros, while wired ensures a 50% charge in just 23 minutes.





Beyond that, the OnePlus 8 Pro features reverse wireless charging, which allows you to recharge other devices such as smartphones or accessories compatible with wireless charging by simply placing them on the back of the phone. Another detail to highlight is the inclusion of the optimized fast charging system capable of suspending the battery charging process when the level reaches 80%, and through a method of detecting the user’s sleep cycles, determining which is the best time to resume charging up to 100% to reduce battery degradation.

OxygenOS 10.5 is the version that gives life to the new OnePlus 8 Pro. The new version, based of course on Android 10, maintains the balance between simplicity and number of functions for which the brand’s software is so highly valued. In this edition, new features are introduced such as night mode 2.0 that allows you to adapt the interface of some apps that do not include a dark theme, in addition to a new collection of dynamic wallpapers that change appearance depending on the weather in our location.

New cameras, now with “color filter sensor”

Of the three cameras that the OnePlus 7 Pro had, this year we have four.

The main one is completely renewed, and becomes the IMX689 sensor 48 megapixel resolution with f / 1.78 aperture and 1.12 μm pixel size. The sensor is OIS and EIS capable of capturing 4K video at 30 FPS using the hybrid stabilization system, a function that last year was limited to Full HD video.

The second sensor keeps the same 48 megapixels than the main one, although his role is different. It is a Sony IMX586 –the sensor that OnePlus used as the main camera in the 7 Pro last year–, equipped with a Ultra Wide Angle lens with which to capture images with a field of view of up to 119 degrees.

There is also a “telephoto” sensor, which maintains the same 8 megapixels of the last generation as well as the 3x optical zoom. In addition, it has OIS that promises to facilitate the experience when capturing distant scenes using the zoom capabilities.

Finally, and as a great novelty, what OnePlus calls a color filter chamber, which enables a series of artistic effects and filters integrated directly into the camera application.

As for the front camera, we talk about same 16 megapixel sensor Sony IMX471 that was already used in the previous generation, and which also acts as a biometric facial recognition system to unlock the device.

OnePlus 8 Pro price and availability

The new OnePlus 8 Pro arrives in three different colors: black, green and blue. The first one will only be available in a version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, and will be priced at 909 euros in Spain.

For their part, the other two colors arrive in a configuration of 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, at a price that becomes 1,009 euros.

All variants can be purchased through the official website of the brand from the next day April, the 21st, in addition to other authorized stores such as Amazon.

