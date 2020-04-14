The OnePlus 7 launched last year left us somewhat cold because of a beast called OnePlus 7 Pro that stole all the protagonism. This year, Oneplus He did not want to take the same risk and, along with the new OnePlus 8 Pro, which we have already been able to analyze at Andro4all, comes a more affordable cropped version, that unlike last year is not so overshadowed by his older brother.

And is that the OnePlus 8 It is a device that maintains some of the features of the previous 7 Pro, while raising the level in certain aspects and, surprisingly, cuts in others. All this to try to become the high-end “affordable” – of those that are less and less – par excellence of 2020.

OnePlus 8, all the information

OnePlus 8

Specifications

Dimensions 160.2 x 72.9 x 8 mm

180 grams

6.55-inch Super AMOLED display

Refresh rate 60/90 Hz

3D Corning Gorilla Glass

Support sRGB and Display P3



Full HD + resolution

Aspect ratio of 20: 9

403 ppi

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G

Adreno 650 GPU

X55 Modem

RAM8 / 12GB LPDDR4X

Operating systemOxygenOS on Android 10

Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.0

CamerasRear triple: Sony IMX586 48 MP (0.8 µm) f / 1.75 with OIS + EIS + 2 megapixel (1.75 µm) Macro f / 2.4 + “Ultra Wide” 16 MP f / 2.2 (116º) / Dual LED Flash , PDAF + CAF

Frontal: 16 MP (1 µm) f / 2.0 with fixed focus and EIS.

Battery 4.300 mAh with fast charge Warp Charge 30T (30W)

Others Alert Slider, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, on-screen optical fingerprint reader, USB 3.1 Type C, Dual Nano-SIM

Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 with aptX and aptxHD, LDAC and AAC support

NFC

GPS (L1 + L5 Dual Band), GLONASS, BeiDou, SBAS, Galileo, A-GPS

The fluid screen is not just a matter of “Pros”

Last year’s “Pro” variant was the first in the brand’s history to make the leap to screens with high refresh rates, adopting a 90 Hz refresh rate. This year, OnePlus decides to make this technology a common feature of the entire OnePlus 8 family, so that both models have a screen with a high refresh rate.

Specifically, the OnePlus 8 is a Fluid AMOLED panel 6.55 inches diagonal and aspect ratio 20: 9, with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, the same that was already present in the model of the last generation.

Unlike the OnePlus 8 Pro, this OnePlus 8 reduces its resolution to Full HD, which translates into a density of 402 pixels per inch. Another change compared to the 8 Pro is the existence of somewhat less pronounced side bends. Otherwise, the HDR and HDR10 + compatibility, a JNCD 0.4 color accuracy index, the optical fingerprint reader built into the panel and of course the hole on screen located in the upper left, which houses the front camera.

There are not many changes regarding aesthetic section with respect to the model of the last generation. Again we are before a glass and aluminum phone, with a back available in matte or glossy finishes depending on the color chosen, where the curves are again protagonists. Specifically, you can choose in shades black, green and a striking iridescent finish called “Interstellar Glow”.

Where it is necessary to stop is in phone dimensions. With a thickness of 8 millimeters, and a weight of only 180 grams, OnePlus 8 moves away from over 200 gram monsters that flood the phone market in 2020, and it becomes one of the lightest and thinnest 5G phones on the market.

5G and ultra-fast charging go with the Snapdragon 865

Like every good high-end launched in 2020, the OnePlus 8 mounts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor, manufactured in a format of 7 nanometers and with 8 cores –1x 2.85GHz (Cortex A77), 3x 2.4GHz (Cortex A77) and 4x 1.8GHz (Cortex-A55) – equipped with the X55 5G modem that provides compatibility with NSA networks and SA. At your side we have 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM –In this model OnePlus has decided to save LPDDR5 technology–, and 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

Completing its technical sheet is a 4,300 mAh capacity battery –300 mAh more than the OnePlus 7 Pro–, which maintains the Warp Charge 30T technology fast charging, compatible only with brand accessories. Unlike the “Pro”, yes, in this model we do not have wireless charging.

In the software section we meet again one more year with OxygenOS, this time in its 10.5 edition. According to the brand, this edition has redesigned graphic elements that will offer an improved user experience, in addition to new icons, dynamic wallpapers and, of course, all the new features of Android 10.

One of its most interesting novelties is the so-called “Dark Theme 2.0”, capable of dynamically adapt the design of some apps that do not support dark theme.

Beyond that, OnePlus has also announced a collaboration with Google through which it is offered to the buyers of a OnePlus 8 free access to a 100 GB subscription on Google One for three months.

Triple camera returns

Forming the photographic section of the device we find a total of four sensors, three of them on the back. The main system is led by the same 48-megapixel IMX586 sensor that was already present in the brand’s models released in 2019, and in many other high-end models of the previous generation.

Next to it is a 16 megapixel Ultra Wide Angle camera capable of capturing images up to 116 degrees, and finally a 2-megapixel resolution “macro” camera. As for the front, the same 16-megapixel IMX471 sensor that was already present in the models of the last generation is maintained.

OnePlus 8 price and availability

Like his older brother, The OnePlus 8 can be purchased from April 21 through the official website of the brand, as well as on Amazon. 8GB configuration with 128GB of storage will be available in cabled Onyx Black and Glacial Green, At a price of 709 euros.

On the other hand, the 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage arrives in Glacial Green at a price of 809 euros. Finally, the exclusive edition Interstellar glow It maintains this same memory and price configuration, although its launch will take place later, May 4.

New Bullets Wireless Z headphones

In addition to its new smartphones, OnePlus also presents today a revamped edition of their wireless headphones, the Bullets Wireless Z. This delivery has the same design as above, although a new blue finish is introduced.

The autonomy of 10 hours with a quick charge of only 10 minutes, and up to 20 hours with a full charge. They will be available at price of 49.95 euros.

