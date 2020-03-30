Just a few days after her older sister announced the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro to the world, Honor has decided to make its new reference phone official for the most premium mid-range segment. Honor 30S is now official, and it comes as a cropped version of the latest Huawei star phones, with which it shares some features of its technical data sheet.

The Honor 30S is a device that to a certain extent maintains the essence of the Honor 20 and 20 Pro presented last year, although It is located at the top of the intermediate segment at the same time that it introduces improvements worthy of the most leading phones.

Honor 30S, all the information

Honor 30S

Specifications

Dimensions162.31 x 75 x 8.58 mm

190 grams

6.5-inch LCD screen



Resolution Full HD + (2400 × 1080 pixels)

Processor HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G

RAM8 GB LPDDR4x

Operating system MagicUI 3.1 based on Android 10

Storage 128/256 GB UFS 2.1

CamerasRear: 64MP (f / 1.8 AF) + 8MP (f / 2.4 FF) + 8MP (f / 2.4 AF) + 2MP (f / 2.4 FF)

Frontal: 16 MP (f / 2.0)

4,000 mAh battery with 40W fast charge

Others USB Type C, 3.5mm headphone port, side fingerprint reader

Perforated display, side fingerprint reader and headphone port

Despite inheriting certain details from the Huawei P40 series, the Honor 30S It includes some details that are not present in the latest Huawei phones. It is the case of 3.5mm headphone port, which Honor has decided to keep in its new reference terminal, while Huawei decided to withdraw it from the family devices presented just a week ago.

Beyond that, the Honor 30S is not much different than other high-end or mid-range phones released in 2020: we see a 6.5-inch Full HD + screen based on IPS technology, with a small hole in its upper left that houses the 16 megapixel selfie sensor. The back, made of glass, stars the great photographic module, formed by four chamber of 64, 8, 8 and 2 megapixelsThese being a “main” sensor, an ultra wide angle, a “telephoto” with 3x optical zoom, and a depth sensor.

Since the screen is not OLED, Honor is once again betting on integrating the fingerprint reader on one of the sides of the phone, in the same way that we saw in the Honor V30 recently landed in Europe.

When buying the device, it will be possible to choose it in three different colors, being these green, black and white.

New processor with integrated 5G modem

Taking advantage of the presentation of the new terminal of its subsidiary Honor, Huawei has presented the new HiSilicon Kirin 820 processor. It is an eight-core, seven-nanometer chip, consisting of four Cortex-A55 cores for 1.8 GHz energy savings, added to three Cortex-A76 cores at 2.22 GHz, and finally a high-performance Cortex core -A76 at 2.36 GHz. The chip also has integrated 5G modem.

Along with the new processor that debuts this Honor 30S we find 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256 GB of UFS 2.1 storage. In addition, its battery has 4,000 mAh capacity, and supports fast cable charging of up to 40W, although compatibility with wireless charging is not included.

As usual in the brand’s latest mobiles, Honor 30S arrives without Google services. Its software, MagicUI 3.1, is based on a “clean” version of Android 10 that introduces Huawei’s own framework of services and applications.

Price and availability

At the moment, Honor has announced its new terminal in China, and at the moment there are no data regarding its availability in the rest of the world.

Yes it has been revealed, instead, the price of the different versionswhich will be 305 euros to change for the version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, and 344 euros to change for the top model, with twice the internal storage and the same amount of RAM.

Follow Andro4all