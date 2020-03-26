Due to its fantastic autonomy, careful design and ease of use, the Huawei Watch GT2 became one of our favorite smart watches from last year. Now, Huawei has decided to update it with a more sporty appearance, thus creating the new Huawei Watch GT 2e.

It is a slight renovation of your smartwatch, now with an even more sporty focus thanks to a more colorful and youthful aesthetic, to which are added new functions and sport modes.

Huawei Watch GT 2e, all the information

Dimensions53 x 10.8 x 46.8 mm

25 grams of weight

1.39-inch AMOLED display

454 x 454 pixel resolution

Processor HiSilicon Hi1132 – ARM Cortex-M3

RAM16 MB

Compatibility Android 4.4 and higher

iOS 9.0 and higher

Storage 4 GB

Battery 455 mAh – Up to 14 days of use

Others GPS, heart rate reader, sleep monitoring, calorie measurement, water resistance

Sporty aesthetics and large size

The design of the watch is one of the aspects that undergoes the most changes with respect to the original edition of the Watch GT2 by Huawei. On this occasion, Huawei gives your watch a silicone strap in all variants, although you can choose between smooth or perforated finishes. The tones to choose from include white, green, red or black.

Its diameter is 46 millimeters, so it is placed as well as one of the largest smart watches on the market, and I’m afraid not suitable for small dolls. Its front face is occupied by a 1.32-inch AMOLED screen and 454 x 454 pixel resolution, while the right side of the stainless steel case leaves space for the physical buttons that will allow you to interact with the proprietary software that the brand has preloaded on your watch.

As expected, the resistance to water and dust remains Compared to the past generation, it will still be possible to use the watch for water activities without worrying too much.

Up to 14 days of autonomy

The sum of a processor as efficient as it is the Kirin A1 and such light software make Huawei can ensure that your new watch will last up to 14 days no need to go through the charger. A figure that places it well above the majority of smartwatches available on the market, and only surpassed by some much more limited smart bracelets or watches such as the Amazfit Bip.

Despite this, Huawei does not seem to have cut in terms of specifications, mainly in relation to those focused on monitoring physical activity. We have heart rate reader, GPS to record routes, barometer, blood oxygen measurement, automatic exercise monitor and up to one hundred different sport modes.

Beyond that, Huawei offers a 4 GB internal storage, which can be used to store music and be able to play it without having to carry your mobile with you when playing sports outdoors.

Price and availability

The Huawei Watch GT 2e will cost 199 euros in most European regions, including Spain. However, those who decide to book one of the new Huawei P40, P40 Pro or P40 Pro + will receive it as a gift along with the phone.

