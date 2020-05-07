LG itself had already confirmed – almost – everything about it, but it has not been until now when the South Korean company has finally presented to the world its new LG Velvet, the smartphone with which he plans to refresh his terminal catalog, giving it a breath of fresh air.

And I’m afraid he has done it in the best possible way: with an attractive spec terminal, which comes at a consistent price, in the middle of a time when a good part of the manufacturers have already risen to the four-figure segment.

LG Velvet, all the information

LG Velvet

Specifications

Dimensions167.2 x 74.1 x 7.9 mm

180 grams

6.8-inch P-OLED display



Resolution Full HD + (1080 x 2460 pixels)

Aspect ratio of 20.5: 9

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G

RAM8 GB

Operating system LG UX based on Android 10

Storage 128 GB expandable by microSD

CamerasRear 48 MP triple, f / 1.8, 1 / 2.0 ″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS + Ultra Wide 8 MP, f / 2.2, 1 / 4.0 ″, 1.12µm + Macro 5 MP, f / 2.4 Frontal 16 MP f / 2.0

Battery 4.300 mAh with 30W fast charge and 10W wireless charge

Others IP68, MIL-STD-810G, NFC, USB Type C, 3.5mm headphone port

Ultra-thin body with “3D Arc” design

After several years following the same design line in its G and V series, the South Korean has decided go back to the artboard and create a new aesthetic language that makes this model different from any other terminal launched by LG in recent years.

The LG Velvet boasts a body made of glass and crystal, where curves are protagonists – as in most high-end mobiles of the main manufacturers. Its front is occupied by a large curved screen surrounded by small margins, and led by a small “notch” in the form of a drop of water that reduces a certain symmetry to the appearance of the phone.

The screen in question makes use of technology P-OLED and it has a diagonal of 6.8 inch. Its resolution is Full HD, and integrates a fingerprint reader under the panel.

The back, also in glass, and also curved to its sides, shows a clean and harmonious design with the rest of the design, and only the triple camera system located in the upper left ends this cleaning. The camera setup is led by a large sensor, accompanied by two other smaller ones, and finally an LED flash with an even smaller diameter.

Uniting the rear with the front is responsible for polished aluminum chassis, which will give the device a certain robustness while promising improve ergonomics thanks to its slightly rounded corners and flat bottom.

The phone will be available in several different colors: green, white, gray and a gradient finish that turns from yellow to red. Also has IP68 certification and MIL-STD-810G military resistance grade.

An unusual Snapdragon heart in a flagship

One of the big culprits of the excessive increase in high-end mobiles launched in 2020 is the famous Snapdragon 865, and its high cost compared to last year’s model. Therefore, it is not surprising that some brands have chosen to betting on lower range processors, equally capable of offering a first class experience. This is the case of LG.

Velvet equips the chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, a chip that, like the 865, is made of 7 nanometers and consists of 8 cores. Accompany you 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of UFS 2.1 storage. They are not the fastest memory technologies on the market, although it is consistent considering what segment of the market this phone is aimed at.

Its battery stands at 4,300 mAh capacity, and features support for fast cable charging up to 30W, and 10W Qi wireless charging.

Of course, Android 10 It is the version of Android that runs inside this device, personalized through the LG UX layer with all the novelties introduced in its latest version.

Triple camera and bet on video with “ASMR mode”

As I said before, the main photographic system of the LG Velvet is formed by three different cameras. The first sensor features 48 megapixel resolution with f / 1.8 aperture, PDAF and OIS, and is accompanied by a 8 megapixel ultra wide angle cameraas well as a 5 megapixel depth lens. In this case, LG forgets the “telephoto”. For its part, the front is led by a single camera 17 megapixel resolution.

Its most important novelties in this regard are the system Quad Binning, which combines four pixels in one to generate brighter images when using the main sensor; or a new audio capture mode when recording video, which allows you to separate background noise and voice. But perhaps the most curious function of all is the “ASMR” mode, which increases the sensitivity of the microphones during video recording to capture even the most delicate whispers.

Other details related to the multimedia section of the phones are the inclusion of a dual stereo speaker backed by the Artificial Intelligence Sound system, which automatically analyzes the content being played and establishes the most suitable audio quality for each type of sound.

LG Velvet price and release date

LG has launched its new reference model in South Korea, where it will be on sale from May 15 at a price of 899,800 won, about 670 euros to change. At the moment, the price and availability of the terminal has not been revealed for the rest of the regions.

Finally, it is necessary to comment that, next to the phone, LG will sell official accessories such as the Dual Screen case that allows to add a second screen to the device; as well as a smart stylus about which at the moment not much is known. Both can be purchased separately, but their prices have not been announced at the moment.

