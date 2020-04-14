The gaming mobile segment has just welcomed a new member. After weeks of teasers and leaks, Nubia has presented to the world its new Red Magic 5G, the most advanced and powerful mobile ever created by the company, which collects the witness of the previous Red Magic 3S presented just a few months ago.

The new installment boasts a totally renovated design and a bulky technical sheet to the extreme, in which figures such as the 144 Hz refresh rate of its screen stand out, the highest we have seen so far on a smartphone.

Red Magic 5G, all the information

Red Magic 5G

Specifications

6.65-inch AMOLED display

144Hz refresh rate

Full HD + resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor

RAM12 GB LPDDR5

Android 10 operating system

Storage Up to 256 GB UFS 3.0

CamerasRear: 64 MP Sony IMX686 +

8 MP wide angle + 2MP Bokeh

Frontal:8 MP

Battery 4,500 mAh

Others Activate Liquid-Cooling with Turbo Fan 3.0, built-in fingerprint reader, game triggers

Release date April 21, 2020

Starting price From 579 euros (in Spain)

Nubia’s most extreme mobile debuts 144Hz screen

To no one’s surprise, the Red Magic 5G is one of the most strikingly designed phones we’ve seen so far. Its back boasts a totally unique design, where the “X” shape stands out in its central part, crossed by a black stripe where the brand’s serigraphy appears, and where the three rear cameras with which the terminal has.

Its front is almost completely occupied by a large 6.65-inch diagonal screen based on AMOLED technology with a FullHD + resolution. The jewel in the crown is undoubtedly its 144Hz refresh rate, which exceeding the 120Hz of the Galaxy S20 and the recent OPPO Find X2, becomes the mobile with the highest screen refresh rate on the market.

Gross power, 5G and built-in fan

As expected, the interior of this Nubia Red Magic 5G is led by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor in its edition equipped with a 5G modem. At his side we find 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, plus 129 or 256 GB of internal UFS 3.0 storage.

The terminal battery becomes 4,500 mAh capacity, and the brand introduces its own 55W fast charge technology. In addition, to facilitate the most intense gaming sessions, the charging port of the included USB cable has an “elbow” that makes the cable parallel to the bottom of the phone, so it does not disturb when holding the device in horizontal format.

Beyond that, Red Magic integrates the third generation of its technology Turbo fan, which consists of the inclusion of a fan inside the phone, added to a liquid cooling system with which to maintain the device at an adequate temperature most of the time.

Another novelty is the inclusion of “triggers” with a sampling frequency of 300Hz located on the sides of the phone, of course, intended to be used when playing.

Triple camera on the back

It may not be the most important aspect in a mobile of these characteristics, but Nubia does not forget to give its latest phone a photographic system at the height of the times.

Behind him we find a triple system led by a 64 megapixel camera IMX686, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel “bokeh” lens. On the front, the sensor inserted in the upper margin of the screen is 12 megapixels.

Red Magic 5G price and availability

Nubia’s gaming brand announced its new flagship in China, arriving in his native country a few weeks ago in three models from about 485 euros at the current exchange rate that seemed too attractive when importing them to Spain, with tariffs and other associated costs.

In fact, today it is official that the Red Magic 5G will premiere here on April 21, and it will do so with the following configuration of recommended prices at launch:

Red Magic 5G (8GB / 128GB), 579 euros. It will be sold in Eclipse Black and Hot Rod Red colors.

Red Magic 5G (12GB / 256GB), 649 euros. Will be sold in Pulse gradient color.

