The Moto G8 family continues to grow. Although the leaks had already allowed us to see some details about it, it has not been until today when Motorola has finally presented the new Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite, a reduced version of the Moto G8 Power presented a few weeks ago, but which is more similar to the Moto G7 Power that we were able to analyze last year.

Like the rest of the brand’s models with the last name Power, this terminal stands out for have a big battery which stands at 5,000 mAh of capacity. However, that is not the only thing that makes it special.

Moto G8 Power Lite, all the information

Moto G8 Power Lite

Specifications

Dimensions 164.94 x 75.76 x 9.2 mm

200 grams

6.5-inch IPS Max VIsion display



ResolutionHD + (720 x 1600) | 269ppi

ProcessorMediaTek Helio P35

RAM4 GB

Android 10 operating system

Storage 64 GB expandable by microSD up to 256 GB

CamerasRear 16 MP (f / 2.0, 1.0 um) PDAF + 2 MP (f / 2.4, 1.75 um) depth + 2 MP (f / 2.4, 1.75 um) | macro

Frontal 8MP (f / 2.0, 1.12um)

Battery 5,000 mAh with 10W charge

Others Rear fingerprint reader, water-repellent plastic body

Large, heavy and water repellent

Like many of the other affordable models in the Moto G8 series, the G8 Power Lite is made of plastic, and the fact of mounting a large capacity battery, added to a screen with a diagonal of 6.5 inches leads it to be one of the most big and heavy of this series, with almost 16.5 centimeters tall and 200 grams of weight.

The panel in question makes use of IPS technology, and has a HD resolution. In addition, Motorola includes a small “notch” in the form of a drop which houses the 8 megapixel front camera.

Your body has a water repellent coating, although it lacks any type of IP certification that ensures a certain level of water resistance. On the back of the phone we find both the capacitive fingerprint reader like the triple camera system, formed by a 16-megapixel main sensor, to which two 2 megapixels are added: a “macro” sensor and a depth sensor to capture portraits.

MediaTek brain and big battery

Under the hood of the Moto G8 Power Lite is a MediaTek Helio P35 chip, whose CPU integrates four ARM Cortex-A53 cores at a maximum frequency of 2.3 GHz, and introduces an IMG GE8320 680 MHz GPU. Next to it are 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded by microSD up to 256 GB.

The most striking feature of its technical section is its battery, 5,000 mAh capacity. Unfortunately, Motorola includes a charging system that “only” supports a maximum power of 10W, so I’m afraid the charging process for this battery won’t be exactly short.

Beyond that, Android 10 It is the version of the software that gives life to this phone, slightly customized by the brand to add some other own profit.

Price and availability of the Moto G8 Power Lite

At the moment, Motorola has not made official the price of its new device. However, we know that the terminal will be available in Spain sooner or later. We will update this article as soon as all the data regarding its availability is known.

