If you thought that the Xiaomi Mi 10 They were going to arrive in Spain without surprises under their arms, it is that you still do not know Xiaomi. The Chinese company has presented today the “Lite” version of its Mi 10 series, which precisely of “Lite” has rather little.

The terminal, which arrives in Spain by less than 350 euros, It brings with it some of the most cutting-edge specifications we’ve seen so far in a mid-range phone in 2020, and the truth is that it does not have too much to envy the more expensive models that shape this series of phones.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite, all the information

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

specs

Dimensions

6.57-inch AMOLED display



Resolution Full HD +

ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 765G

RAM8 GB LPDDR4x

Operating system MIUI 10 based on Android 10

Storage 64/128 GB UFS 2.1

CamerasRear: Quad with 48 MP sensor

Frontal: 16 MP

Battery 4.160 mAh with 20W fast charge

Others On-screen fingerprint reader,

Starting price349 euros

AMOLED screen with integrated fingerprint reader

Like the most expensive models in this series, the Mi 10 Lite integrates a large AMOLED screen at Full HD + resolution, that yes, it loses the high refresh rate of its older brothers to maintain the classic 60 Hz. Yes, it integrates, instead, a fingerprint reader on your panel, and the small on-screen hole of the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro becomes a notch in the form of a drop of water located at the top.

Other design-related details include the inclusion of a glass and aluminum body, available in several different colors between them black white blue.

5G comes to the Lite series

It is not the Snapdragon 865 that its older brothers ride, but the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G is present inside this device to offer compatibility with 5G networks and more than enough power for most mortals. Next to it we find 8 GB of RAM based on LPDDR4x technology, added to 64 or 128 GB UFS 2.1.

The terminal battery becomes 4,160 mAh, and accepts a maximum load power of 20W. Along the way, yes, the compatibility with wireless charging of which the most expensive models in this series boast is lost.

Four rear cameras with 48 megapixel sensor

Its photographic system is also somewhat different from that of the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. It consists of a total of five sensors: four on the back and one on the front. The rear configuration is led by a 48 megapixel camera resolution.

As for the front, we find a single camera 16 megapixels, which acts both as a sensor for selfies and as a biometric system based on facial unlocking.

Price and availability of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

As expected, the MI 10 Lite is the cheapest model of the entire Mi 10 series. Its price in Europe will be 349 euros and it can be purchased both through the different official stores that the firm has spread throughout Spain, as well as through the official website of Xiaomi and the rest of the brand’s official distributors, from the month of June.

Follow Andro4all

About Christian Collado

Growth Editor at Andro4all, specialized in SEO. I study software development and write about technology, especially about the Android world and everything related to Google since 2016. You can follow me on Twitter, send me an email if you have something to tell me, or connect with me through my LinkedIn profile.

My work team: