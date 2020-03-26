There were many who had been waiting for this day for months, and finally it is here. Huawei has finally presented its new Huawei P40, the base model of a new series of star phones that, once again, arrives at the end of the first quarter of the year with the aim of being at the top of the market, thus competing with the latest models from Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi and company.

The Huawei P40 it is, as I was saying, the most “basic” model –to call it something– of this family, which comes made up of a total of four different devices If we count the Huawei P40 Lite presented a few weeks ago. Along with it, the Huawei mobile catalog is added to the Huawei P40 Pro and P40 Pro +.

Huawei P40 5G, all the information

Huawei P40

specs

Dimensions 148.9 x 71.06 x 8.5mm

175 grams

6.1-inch LED screen



Resolution Full HD + (2340 x 1080 pixels)

Processor HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G

RAM8 GB

Operating system EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10

Storage 128 GB expandable by nanoSD

CamerasRear:50 MP UltraVision RYYB, 4-in-1 Pixel-Binning, f / 1.9 + 16 MP ultra-wide, f / 2.2 + 8 MP telephoto with OIS, f / 2.4 + color temperature sensor

4K @ 60FPS video, Ultra Slow Motion

Frontal:32 MP f / 2.0 + Depth sensor

Battery3,800 mAh with 22.5W fast charge

Others Screen fingerprint reader, “Celia” virtual assistant, IP53, USB Type C, Dual-SIM, e-SIM, GSM, HSPA, LTE, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi AX, NFC, GPS, AGPS, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS

Starting price799 euros

Holed screen and small size

Huawei has good news for those who still prefer the mobile phones –relatively– small. The new Huawei P40 follows in the footsteps of the previous model, and maintains the diagonal of its screen in 6.1 inches, so that its dimensions, less than 15 centimeters high and less than 180 grams in weight, make it one of the smallest and lightest high-end smartphones we’ve ever seen so far in 2020.

The panel in question makes use of technology AMOLED, and it has a Full HD + resolution that yields 2,340 x 1,080 pixels. In addition, it integrates an optical fingerprint reader and, although the panel is not perfectly smooth, the lateral curvature of the screen It is not as pronounced as in the Pro model.

And what about the design? In this new generation, Huawei opts for slightly renew lines First introduced alongside the P20 series, which a year later underwent slight changes in the P40 family. Thus, we are before a device built with glass back, and a slightly rounded polished aluminum chassis that serves as a link between the screen and the rear panel. Its front is mostly occupied by the screen, and this time the “notch” disappears to make way for a hole in charge of housing the double front camera, located in the upper left of the screen.

Other important data regarding your physical appearance are the IP53 certification which ensures a certain resistance to water and dust, or lack of headphone port 3.5 millimeters.

As powerful as his older brother

The differences between this Huawei P40 and the “Pro” model are somewhat less pronounced when we take a look at its technical specifications. Both models are platform based Kirin 990 5G, the same that Huawei had already used in the Mate 30 series models. We are talking about a SoC of seven nanometers, made up of eight cores, two of them Cortex-A76 capable of running at a maximum frequency of 2.86 GHz, added to two other Cortex-A76s that reduce their maximum clock frequency to 2.36 GHz. Finally, the other four cores, intended for energy saving, are based on the Cortex-A55 architecture and run at a maximum of 1.95 GHz.

Next to the processor we will find 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, the latter being expandable by second-generation “Nano SD”.

The biggest difference, and perhaps the most disappointing that we find in this Huawei P40 with respect to the P40 Pro is the reduction in battery capacity, which happens to be “only” 3,800 mAh. Further, support for wireless charging lost along the way, and fast charging reduces its maximum allowed power up to 22.5W. In that sense, in addition, the P40 loses the graphene-based cooling system that its older brother has.

There are no surprises when it comes to software: EMUI 10.1 is the version that brings the device to life. This is a new version of the brand’s software based on an “AOSP” version of Android 10, and therefore lacks Google services and applications.

A renewed triple camera, now with a 50 megapixel sensor

The photographic system of the Huawei P40 has not changed too much compared to the previous Huawei P30 in terms of shape, but it has in the background. While the triple camera on the back, this time we have a RYYB format 50-megapixel resolution UltraVision main sensor, which, like last year’s model, uses a matrix of pixels where green dots are replaced by yellow, so in theory, is capable of capturing even more light through somewhat more complex image processing.

Accompanying it is a 16-megapixel resolution, f / 2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera, and finally an 8 megapixel “telephoto” stabilized through OIS.

As more interesting novelties, an improved focusing system called “Octa Phase Detection” is included. In addition, as usual, Huawei relies on the Pixel Binning concept to generate more detailed and clear captures using the main sensor.

As for the front, inside the large pill-shaped module located on the screen, we find a 32-megapixel f / 2.0 main camera, and next to it appears a depth chamber designed to improve the capabilities of the device when interpreting the distance between the camera and the subject in the foreground, and thus generate a more accurate background blur effect – portrait mode -. Unfortunately, the Huawei P40 lacks the infrared based facial unlocking system which does have the most expensive model.

Huawei P40 price and availability

The different cuts that Huawei has carried out in this device with respect to the superior model translate into noticeably lower price, which in fact places the P40 as one of the cheapest high-end of 2020.

In Europe, the terminal will go on sale to a price of 799 euros, and can be purchased through the brand’s usual sales channels, although it is possible to reserve it today. It will be available in colors black, pearly white, silver and gold from April 7.

