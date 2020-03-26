We knew that the Huawei P40 was not going to arrive alone. And so it has been. In the presentation that Huawei has carried out through streaming this March 26, the company has presented the new Huawei P40 Pro and P40 Pro +, its two new reference models that arrive with the idea of ​​trying to repeat, but to overcome the success of the previous Huawei P30 Pro.

And, although this year the best models of the “P” series are victims of the veto imposed by the United States government, and as such lack Google services and apps, the truth is that the data sheet of both terminals, and the advances made by Huawei in sections such as the camera make it a little easier to forget about this inconvenience.

Huawei P40 Pro 5G, all the information

Huawei P40 Pro 5G

Specifications Huawei P40 Pro Huawei P40 Pro +

Dimensions 158.2 x 72.6 x 8.95 mm

203 grams 158.2 x 72.6 x 8.95 mm

226 grams

6.58-inch OLED display

90Hz refresh rate



Resolution Full HD + (2640 x 1200 pixels)

Processor HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G

RAM8 GB12 GB

Operating system EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10

Storage 256 GB expandable by nanoSD

CamerasRear:50 MP Super Sensing (F / 1.9, OIS) + 40 MP Movie Cam (F / 1.8) + 12 MP Ultra Sensing Telephoto (F / 3.4, OIS), 5X Optical Zoom, 10X Hybrid, 50X Digital + 3D Deep Sensing + sensor color temperature

4K @ 60FPS video, Ultra Slow Motion, audio zoom

Frontal:32 MP f / 2.0 + Depth sensor + IR + ToFRear:50 MP Super Sensing (F / 1.9, OIS) + 40 MP Movie Cam (F / 1.8) + 8 MP Ultra Sensing Telephoto (F / 3.4), OIS, 10X Optical Zoom + 8 MP Ultra Sensing Telephoto, 3x Optical + 3D Zoom Deep Sensing + color temperature sensor

4K @ 60FPS video, Ultra Slow Motion, audio zoom

Frontal:32 MP f / 2.0 + Depth sensor + IR + ToF

4,200 mAh battery with 40W fast charge, 40W wireless charge and 5W reverse wireless charge

OthersOn-screen fingerprint reader, on-screen audio system, “Celia” virtual assistant, “Hover Gestures” gesture control, IP68, USB Type-C, Dual-SIM, e-SIM, GSM, HSPA, LTE, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1 , WiFi AX, NFC, GPS, AGPS, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS

Starting price: 999 euros to be determined

A smoother screen that hides secrets

The already excellent screen of the previous Huawei P30 Pro has risen in level in this new generation. Again, we run into a OLED panel, that despite growing until 6.58 inch, it maintains the Full HD + resolution, although now it produces an unusual resolution of 2640 x 1200 pixels. It also maintains the integrated fingerprint reader.

The first surprise comes when you take a look at its front and see how Huawei has not only not abandoned the fashion of curved screens In the same way that manufacturers such as Samsung have done it, but they have also opted for bend the four ends of the panel, both the sides and the top and bottom.

But it is not the only secret that this panel hides. Like many other manufacturers, Huawei has decided to provide the screen of its new flagship with a 90 Hz refresh rate that provides greater feeling of fluidity and softness when using the phone.

And yes, there is more: Given the lack of space on the edges surrounding the screen, Huawei has been forced to look for an alternative to the classic front speaker for calls. The solution? A new Vibration-based on-screen audio system, similar to the one we already found in the Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

Yes, there is room, however, for a large pill-shaped hole located in the upper left, which – surprise – also hides the odd secret. Beyond the 32 megapixel camera and depth sensor, this module also houses a number of sensors intended to enable the new biometric system based on facial unlocking, among them a ToF camera and an infrared emitter. In this way, the face unlock system will work even when there is insufficient light.

These sensors are also responsible for giving life to the Hover Gestures gesture control system, which in a similar way to the Motion Sense function of the Google Pixel 4, will allow you to carry out different actions through movements made around the device, without having to touch it.

Leaving aside the great changes that we find on its front, the differences from the previous Huawei P30 Pro are not so striking in the rest of the aspects related to its aesthetic section. The back continues to be made of glass –ceramic in the “plus–“ model, and is attached to the front by a polished aluminum chassis.

Maximum power and ultra-fast charging, but without Google services

As usual in Huawei’s mobile catalog, the new P-series models are based on the platform that the Mate family already released at the end of last year. Thus, we find a Kirin 990 5G processor under the hood of the P40 Pro and P40 Pro +, manufactured in seven nanometers and with eight cores, two of which are capable of running at a maximum frequency of 2.86 GHz.

At his side are 8 GB of RAM, which happen to be 12 GB on the P40 Pro +. As for its internal storage with 256 GB, which can later be expanded through second generation “nano SD” card.

One aspect in which Huawei has decided to remain conservative is that of Battery. Not for charging systems, as it now supports a maximum power of 40W via cable, and 27W wirelessly, in addition to allowing share battery thanks to the reverse wireless charging system; but yes in terms of capacity, well the same 4,200 mAh remain that were already present on the Huawei P30 Pro.

The novelties also land in the software of these new models. The devices of the P40 series are responsible for brand new EMUI 10.1, a slightly renewed version of EMUI 10 that introduces specific changes for this series of terminals. However, due to the veto imposed by the United States Government, the Huawei P40 arrive without their google play certificate, so they do not have Google services pre-installed.

One of the great innovations regarding software is the inclusion of a new virtual assistant intended to replace Google Assistant. It is “Celia”, an AI capable of interpreting voice commands and offering information or performing different actions.

Big changes in a photographic system that bets on zoom

With the P30 Pro, Huawei was able to rub shoulders with the leading exponents of mobile photography, with many viewing their cameras as the best in the sector. This year, the company aspires to follow the same path and is committed to a photographic system that, although similar to last year’s, introduces major technical changes.

The first difference is found in the inclusion of a 50-megapixel resolution UltraVision main sensor with OIS and RYYB format. This format allows more light to be captured through more complex image processing, since it uses a matrix of pixels where the green dots are replaced by yellow.

The second sensor features 40 megapixel resolution, also based on the format RYYB, and is exclusively intended for video capture. Accompanying it is the long-awaited 12 megapixel “telephoto” sensor with SuperSensing technology that promises detailed captures of up to 50x magnification combining the 5x optical zoom capabilities –10 for the P40 Pro + – with the digital zoom system.

Finally, a 3D depth sensor and a macro camera, which will allow capturing images at a distance of only 2.5 centimeters from the subject.

Other interesting changes are the inclusion of improved focus system called “Octa Phase Detection”, and the arrival of the XD Fusion Engine, which promises faster image processing based on the power of the Kirin 990 chip and its integrated NPU.

Huawei P40 Pro price and availability

Despite the notable improvements made in this new edition of the terminal, Huawei has decided to maintain a price that is still far of the figures that brands like Samsung ask for their most expensive models. The Huawei P40 Pro will go on sale in Europe at a price of 999 euros in its version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. There will be a more expensive model, with twice the internal storage, which will cost 1,099 euros. It can be booked from today, and will be available from April 7

Finally the Huawei P40 Pro + It will be the most expensive model in the entire Huawei P40 series, as its price rises to 1,399 euros. This model will be available in the summer months.

Follow Andro4all