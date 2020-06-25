Realme continues to take advantage of each presentation to continue expanding its smartphone catalog at a competitive price. Now, with the presentation of the Buds Q, the company has removed from the sleeve a new terminal that comes to complement the offer and that is a direct heir of the Realme X3 SuperZoom, but with some interesting changes that, on paper, come to solve some problems of the previous model.

Realme X3: technical specifications

Realme X3

screen

6.6 « FullHD + 120Hz

Rear camera

64MP f / 1.8 + wide-angle 8MP + 8MP tele with 20x hybrid zoom + Macro: 2MP, f / 2.4

Front camera

16 MP f / 2.5 + wide-angle 8 MP, f / 2.2

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+

Storage

128GB UFS 3.0

Connectivity

USB type C, 2×2 MIMO, LTE, GPS,

Security

side fingerprint reader

Battery

4,200 mAh with fast charge at 30W

In this way, one of the biggest attractions of the Realme X3 is undoubtedly the 6.6-inch FullHD screen, which although it maintains the IPS instead of other more advanced technologies with the OLED, offers a 120Hz refresh as reference, something until now limited to the terminals with the highest price and range, but which is now included in a terminal that, in its 6GB version, does not exceed 293 euros in exchange.

Other of the big bets of this Realme is the inclusion of Snapdragon 855+, a processor introduced last year for the high-end that is now integrated into the mid-range but still far superior to most terminals in this price range, below 300 euros.

The next interesting section of this Realme X3 is the photographic. The new terminal of the company bets for double camera in its front part, including a wide angle of 8 MP at f / 2.2. and a rear configuration of four cameras that we have already seen in other terminals.

In this sense, the Realme X3 mounts a 64 MP main sensor with three others complementing: a wide angle of 119 degrees of field of view of 8 megapixels, a macro of 2 MP, and telephoto that this time loses with respect to the SuperZoom version and stays at 20x for digital and 2x optical

At the moment Realme X3 is only available in India, but it is expected to reach other markets soon.