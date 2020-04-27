They have been late, but finally they are here. After its announcement in October with the Pixel 4, the new Fully wireless Google Pixel Buds are officially on sale now.

They are the first headphones in the “True Wireless” category created by Google, and they come to compete directly with Apple’s AirPods and with the rest of the reference models in this sector. As usual in the rest of Google’s hardware products, these headphones stand out for having with built-in Google Assistant, and all the functions that this virtual assistant brings with it, including the instant translation.

Google Pixel Buds: all the information and where to buy

The second generation of the Pixel Buds series moves away from the original model by joining the “True Wireless” trend, thanks to a design that dispenses with all cables. Despite this, Google ensures a extremely stable connection thanks to the Fast Pair system.

On this occasion, we find some All-wireless “button” headphones, which integrate dynamic drivers of 12 millimeters, two microphones per earpiece and resistance to sweat and water, so that it will be possible to use them while doing physical activity. In addition, to improve audio capture in calls and when carrying out voice commands, an accelerometer is used that detects speech through vibrations of the bones that make up the jaw.

Its design stands out for having a three point anchor format which ensures that the headphones will not fall off even when doing physical activity. This format consists of a “stabilizing arch”, a “retention curve” and, of course, the interchangeable rubber tips to adjust the headphones to each type of ear. Another detail typical of these headphones is their small opening located inside, which will allow the ambient sound to pass through when necessary. This will also help to eliminate the “plugged ear sensation” that usually manifests when using other headphones of this type.

This function also benefits from the adaptive audio system, which adjusts the volume temporarily and subtly to adapt to the new surrounding noise, and returns to normal when the noise has disappeared. According to Google, its operating mechanism is similar to that of the automatic brightness from the screen of smartphones.

The oval shaped charging case offers a autonomy of up to 24 hours and includes both support for wireless charging as a USB Type-C connector. According to the company, the second-generation Pixel Buds offer a autonomy of 5 hours of uninterrupted use.

The Google Pixel Buds can be buy at the official Google online store at a price of $ 179. In Spain, although its launch is also confirmed, at the moment the price and availability have not been revealed, and it is only indicated that they can be purchased “in the coming months”. They are available in white initially, but will also come in shades of orange –Oh So Orange–, black –Almost Black– and mint green –Quite Mint–. We will update this article with the data regarding the availability of the headphones in Spain as soon as Google confirms their price and launch date.

