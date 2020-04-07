One of the collaborations that has caught the attention of players (and not so many players) since it was announced is LEGO Super Mario Adventures, which involves the joint work of the Big N with the big company of the blocks. Although the first set of this collaboration was presented a few weeks ago and a little later we were given some additional details, now the month in which it will go on salebut also the price of the basic pack and two expansion sets. It is time to prepare our portfolio for what is to come!

LEGO Super Mario Adventures will arrive next summer 2020

Many are surely waiting for the launch of LEGO Super Mario Adventures, and now we already know that it will go on sale next month August 2020 (An exact date has not yet been confirmed.) So, along with the basic set (which will have a price from € 59.99), it has also been confirmed that they will arrive two expansion sets, which will be dedicated to Piranha Plants (will be priced at € 29.99) and at Bowser Castle (will be priced at € 99.99).

In addition, we can also download a application for mobile devices that will store the scores we get after a game with these LEGO sets and that will constantly encourage us to rebuild our creations. Of course, these will not be the only functions of the app, since as with the LEGO Dimensions video game, the app will contain assembly instructions and it will be possible to use the zoom and rotate the digital view of the different sets, so that so it is easier to build them and so that we can even have ideas that otherwise would not have occurred to us.

And you, will you finally get one (or all) of the sets and packs that will be available from LEGO Super Mario Adventures or do you think that, although it is quite striking, this type of “toys” does not go with your style?

